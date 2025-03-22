How to watch today's Canada vs USMNT CONCACAF Nations League third-place game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between USMNT and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will aim to claim their second-ever CONCACAF Nations League medal when they square off against USMNT at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday.

For the first time since the tournament's inception, the USMNT won't lift the trophy after falling to a stunning last-gasp defeat against Panama, while Canada also faltered in their semi-final clash, struggling to match an improved Mexico side.

Under former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, Canada impressed in last summer's Copa America, reaching the last four, but they couldn't overcome Javier Aguirre's resurgent El Tri, who sealed a 2-0 win thanks to a Raul Jimenez brace.

The showdown is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a 70,240-seat venue featuring a hybrid playing surface that blends natural grass with artificial turf through multiple layered components.

This marks the 42nd clash between the two nations, with the USMNT holding a 17-11-13 edge in the all-time series. However, they will be eager to respond after suffering a 2-1 defeat in a friendly last September.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League third-place match between USMNT and Canada will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Canada kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff SoFi Stadium

The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League third-place match between USMNT and Canada will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

USMNT team news

The USMNT were missing key figures in the semi-finals, including Folarin Balogun (shoulder), Ricardo Pepi (knee), and Johnny Cardoso (muscle injury), while Sergino Dest remains unavailable as he continues his return from an ACL tear.

Mauricio Pochettino shuffled his lineup for the Panama showdown, with Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, and Josh Sargent stepping in for Antonee Robinson, Mark McKenzie, and Pepi.

Matt Turner marked his 50th cap in that defeat, while Christian Pulisic could climb to fourth on the USMNT's all-time scoring charts if he bags a brace here, equalling Eric Wynalda.

Sunday's third-place match presents a prime opportunity for the talent-laden squad to silence critics and prove they can step up when the stakes rise.

Pochettino's squad includes nine MLS-based players, among them Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, who was in the starting XI against Panama. Meanwhile, Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn made second-half appearances off the bench.

Canada team news

Canada had no answer for Raul Jimenez, as the Fulham striker bagged a brace, propelling himself into fourth place on Mexico's all-time scoring list with 37 career goals. Meanwhile, Les Rouges struggled offensively, mustering just one shot on target and rarely testing Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon in a 2-0 defeat on Thursday.

Now, head coach Jesse Marsch and his squad have another shot at proving they can go toe-to-toe with the United States. Canada has won two of the last four encounters in this heated rivalry, including a friendly triumph last September at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park.

Marsch's roster features eight MLS players, with Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed, and Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio all in the starting XI against El Tri. Meanwhile, Minnesota forward Tani Oluwaseyi and Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg entered as second-half substitutes.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links