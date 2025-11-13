How to watch today's Canada vs Ecuador Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Canada return to action on Thursday night as they host Ecuador at BMO Field, using another high-level tune-up to fine-tune things ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Under Jesse Marsch, the Canadians have been organized and disciplined, but the entertainment value has taken a major dip. Their scoreless draw with Colombia last month fit a growing trend. Canada’s last seven matches have produced just 11 total goals, and that includes the six-goal rout of Curaçao from the Gold Cup. Everything since then has felt like grinding teeth.

This time, they run into an Ecuador team riding a wave of confidence and youth. La Tricolor have built a 13-match unbeaten streak, including 1-1 draws with both the United States and Mexico. Six of those results finished scoreless. They can suffocate you. They can frustrate you. And they rarely blink first.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Canada vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Canada and Ecuador will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FS2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Canada vs Ecuador kick-off time

The international friendly match between Canada and Ecuador will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Canada climbed to a program-best No. 26 in the FIFA Rankings before October, but that window was a slog. A 1-0 loss to Australia and another 0-0 against Colombia left them searching for sharper edges. Marsch has turned to a familiar core. Ten MLS regulars are in the 24-man squad. The headline figures remain the overseas trio: Jonathan David at Juventus. Tajon Buchanan at Villarreal. Stephen Eustaquio at Porto.

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair is in the squad too, though Maxime Crepeau will not hand over the gloves quietly. Both want the No. 1 shirt going into a pivotal World Cup build-up stretch. The hosts enter the international window without their talismanic captain, Alphonso Davies, who continues to recover from his ACL injury but is nearing a return with Bayern Munich. In his absence, fresh faces will get their shot. Alfie Jones and Marcelo Flores are the only uncapped players called into the squad this time around.

Ecuador team news

On the other side, Ecuador arrive with a resume that commands respect. They finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying last cycle and conceded just five goals across 18 matches. Their back line is anchored by Piero Hincapie at Arsenal and Willian Pacho at Paris Saint-Germain. Scoring has been their sticking point, with only 14 goals in those same qualifiers, but they make every match a test of patience and nerve.

The heartbeat of their midfield is Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. The flash and promise belong to Kendry Paez, the teenage prodigy at Strasbourg who already looks like the next big South American export. And captain Enner Valencia, now with Pachuca, continues to lead the line with 48 international goals to his name.

The visitors also bring a bit of momentum of their own. Jordy Alcivar scored Ecuador's only goal in last month's match against Mexico, his first senior international goal, and continues to grow into a bigger role with Independiente del Valle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match ECU 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Canada 2 - 2 Ecuador 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links