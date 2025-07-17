How to watch today's Bucaramanga vs Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Bucaramanga and Atletico MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the Copa Sudamericana last 16 on the line, Bucaramanga welcome Brazilian giants Atletico MG on Thursday night for the first leg of their eagerly awaited knockout clash.

Bucaramanga head into the tie in fine form, riding a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions. That streak includes a gritty 1-1 draw with Chico FC on Sunday, where right-back Frank Salas initially stunned the hosts by putting Chico ahead. But Los Leopardos didn't take long to hit back, as Luciano Pons coolly converted a penalty to salvage a point.

The Colombian outfit dropped into the Sudamericana after finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group behind Racing Club, Fortaleza, and Colo Colo, who handed Bucaramanga a 1-0 defeat back in late May.

While Atletico Mineiro boast a rich continental résumé, highlighted by their 2013 Copa Libertadores triumph, pedigree will mean little on Thursday as both sides begin their two-legged tussle for a place in the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bucaramanga vs Atletico MG kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Alfonso López in Bucaramanga, Colombia, on Thursday, July 17, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bucaramanga team news

Bucaramanga, however, will be without suspended fullback Aldair Gutierrez, who saw red in the loss to Colo Colo. That opens the door for Santiago Jimenez to step into the right-back role.

Atletico MG team news

As for Galo, they remain without striker Cadu, who is working his way back from a long-term injury and isn't expected to return until later this month. Midfield enforcer Patrick Silva is also still sidelined with a back issue, having not featured since the start of June.

