Ashton Gate
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Bristol City vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipBristol City vs Sunderland

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City will aim to tighten their grip on a Championship playoff spot when they host Sunderland at Ashton Gate this Good Friday.

The Robins head into the round perched inside the top six, holding a four-point cushion over the chasing pack in seventh. Last time out, they were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at QPR, with Karamoko Dembele's early opener canceled out by George Earthy at Loftus Road.

Their visitors, Sunderland, find themselves in a curious position — 12 points shy of automatic promotion but also comfortably clear of any playoff threat, sitting 12 points ahead of fifth and 16 above seventh. Following a narrow 1-0 loss to Swansea City on home soil, there's little left for the Black Cats to play for in terms of league ambition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Sunderland online

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Bristol City and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Bristol City vs Sunderland kick-off time

The Championship match between Bristol City and Sunderland will be played at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Friday, April 18, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bristol City team news

In terms of squad availability, Bristol City have few concerns. Luke McNally remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Ayman Benarous continues his long-term recovery from a hamstring issue that has ruled him out for the entire campaign.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland, however, are dealing with a lengthy injury list. Boss Le Bris is missing key defenders Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard, while Aji Alese and Niall Huggins are also ruled out. Meanwhile, Jayden Danns, on loan from Liverpool, has yet to make an appearance since his January arrival.

Form

BRC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRC

Last 5 matches

SUN

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

