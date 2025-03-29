How to watch today's Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The second FA Cup clash of Saturday takes us to the South Coast, where Brighton aims to capitalize on home advantage against Nottingham Forest and book a spot in the Wembley semi-finals.

Fabian Hurzeler's men enter the contest in fine form, having put together a four-match winning streak before earning an impressive 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Their recent run includes a thrilling 2-1 FA Cup fifth-round triumph over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest arrives at the Amex unbeaten in their last four outings. However, Brighton will be eager to settle the score, having failed to secure a victory in their two Premier League meetings against Forest this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, Brighton and Hove, England, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Kick-off is set for 1:15 pm ET/10:15 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brighton team news

The Seagulls could be without several key figures, as former Chelsea prospect Tariq Lamptey remains a doubt after missing out against City. James Milner, Matt O’Riley, and Brazilian defender Igor are also sidelined due to ongoing injury concerns.

In attack, Joao Pedro, who recently featured for Brazil and continues to attract interest ahead of the summer transfer window, will spearhead Brighton’s frontline. Midfielder Diego Gomez, who has impressed since joining from Inter Miami in January, may retain his place in the starting XI.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Forest, they travel to the South Coast without any new injury setbacks, though goalkeeper Carlos Miguel remains a doubt with a thigh issue. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi, despite netting just once in the Premier League this season, could be handed a rare start.

Additionally, Aston Villa loanee Alex Moreno will be hoping for minutes after limited involvement in recent months, while captain Ryan Yates is expected to return to the midfield alongside Elliot Anderson.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links