How to watch today's Brighton vs Leeds United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United both arrive at the Amex on Saturday with the same objective: break into the top half and build some momentum heading into the winter grind.

The two clubs haven't crossed paths since March 2023, when they played out a 2-2 thriller at Elland Road. Since then, Brighton's biggest obstacle has been consistency. Last weekend's setback at Old Trafford summed things up, three wins, three draws, and three losses paints the picture of a side still searching for rhythm. However, the Amex has remained a safe haven. The Seagulls have been beaten here only twice since Christmas and are still unbeaten at home this campaign.

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to rely heavily on Elland Road for points. Their only win and goals on the road this season came in September’s 3-1 triumph at Wolves. If they want to steer clear of another relegation scrap, they’ll need to show more bite away from Yorkshire.

As Brighton square off against Leeds United, the match promises intensity and compelling narratives. For some fans, adding an element of sports betting could heighten the excitement. Understanding where to place your bets and how to maximize potential returns can be significant. Gain insights and strategies from Goal's betting advice to be well-equipped for informed and enjoyable betting experiences on the Premier League matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brighton and Leeds will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton and Leeds will be played at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton remain stretched in key areas. Solly March and Adam Webster are both still sidelined with knee issues, and Jack Hinshelwood is out with an ankle problem. Fitness checks will be made on Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), and Brajan Gruda (knee). James Milner, who began his Premier League journey with Leeds back in 2002, is also touch-and-go due to a minor muscle problem. That likely means Carlos Baleba, despite his patchy form, may continue in midfield, working alongside one or both of Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez.

Up top, former Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter should again slot in behind Danny Welbeck, who is on a red-hot streak with five goals in his last four league outings. Promising teenager Charalampos Kostoulas is available despite being withdrawn at halftime against Arsenal.

Leeds team news

As for Leeds, Daniel Farke may finally have a full squad to choose from. Willy Gnonto and Gabriel Gudmundsson returned to training, though Gnonto isn’t expected to start so soon after hernia surgery. Gudmundsson’s issue was only a bruise, so he should return at left-back. Expect him to join Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, and Jayden Bogle in a back four, with Lucas Perri continuing in goal.

In midfield, Anton Stach is pushing hard for a recall, but Farke may stand pat with Sean Longstaff, Ethan Ampadu, and Ao Tanaka, who have formed a steady central trio. Out wide, Daniel James is applying pressure for a starting role and could replace Brendan Aaronson on the right.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links