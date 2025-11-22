How to watch today's Brighton vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brighton and Brentford both eye a climb up the Premier League ladder as two ambitious outsiders square off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls have dropped just one match since Week 4, and Fabian Hurzeler's side enters the weekend aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to three after a tidy win over Leeds and a gritty draw in the derby against Crystal Palace. That form has them perched in 11th place on 16 points from 11 outings.

Brentford sit level with Brighton on points and arrive with renewed belief under new manager Keith Andrews, having pieced together four victories from their last six matches to spark genuine optimism.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton and Brentford will be played at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton remain without long-term casualties Adam Webster and Solly March (both knee), and they're sweating over the fitness of Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle), and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), all of whom will undergo late checks before kickoff.

Joel Veltman shook off a calf issue to make a brief appearance in the stalemate with Crystal Palace two weeks ago, and the Dutch defender should be in contention for a return to the XI at right-back, though Mats Wieffer is pushing hard for the role as well.

With Milner and Hinshelwood both question marks, Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari could again anchor the midfield pivot, while Diego Gomez may be asked to patrol the left-hand side if Mitoma isn’t cleared. Georginio Rutter is expected to continue as the creative hub behind Danny Welbeck up top.

Brentford team news

Brentford, meanwhile, have been hit with a major blow as summer arrival Antoni Milambo has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear. He joins Benjamin Arthur and Josh Dasilva, who are also sidelined by knee injuries. Kristoffer Ajer sat out the win over Newcastle with a back spasm, but after featuring for Norway during the break, he's in line to reclaim his starting role, potentially nudging Aaron Hickey out at left-back.

In midfield, the trusted pairing of Jordan Henderson and Yegor Yarmolyuk, who have started 10 Premier League matches on the bounce, should continue to anchor the center of the park. Up front, Thiago is expected to spearhead the attack once more, flanked by the pace and energy of Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara.

