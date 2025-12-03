How to watch today's Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brightonand Hove Albion look to quietly keep themselves in the top-four conversation as a resurgent Aston Villa arrive at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls were superb in their 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest last weekend, striking once in each half to leave the City Ground with all three points and plenty of confidence.

Villa, meanwhile, seem to have shaken off their early-season sluggishness. Unai Emery's side have surged up the table and reclaimed a familiar place in the Champions League mix heading into this fixture.

Brighton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England, on Wednesday, December 3

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England, on Wednesday, December 3, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

In his last press conference, Hurzeler hinted that Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner are edging closer to full fitness. However, this particular matchup is likely to arrive just a bit too early for their return.

Solly March and Adam Webster, meanwhile, remain long-term absentees and are almost certain to stay on the sidelines as they continue their recovery.

Stefanos Tzimas, who replaced Danny Welbeck last weekend and wrapped up the win with a late strike, could be rewarded with a starting spot, especially with rotation in mind during this congested stretch.

Aston Villa team news

On the other side, Emery will be relieved to head into the packed Christmas schedule without a major injury crisis. Tyrone Mings is the only player expected to miss out on this fixture.

Ross Barkley is a question mark for the coastal trip. He entered the pitch in the 75th minute against Wolves but was forced off just 14 minutes later due to a knock, leaving his availability in doubt.

