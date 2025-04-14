+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers (9-6) hit the road to open a three-game set at American Family Field against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) on Monday, with both clubs aiming to shake off recent stumbles.

Detroit enters the series on the heels of a loss, while Milwaukee has dropped back-to-back contests. Despite the setback, the Tigers sit atop the AL Central with a .600 winning percentage, thanks in large part to the power surge from Spencer Torkelson, who leads the club with 11 RBIs and five home runs.

Meanwhile, the Brewers find themselves third in the NL Central but have been fueled offensively by rookie standout Jackson Chourio, who’s clubbed five homers and driven in a team-high 17 runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date

Monday, April 14, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT

Venue

American Family Field

Location

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

The Brewers, meanwhile, are hitting .236 as a unit with a .310 OBP and a .378 slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has been less consistent, sporting a 4.93 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 22 hits and 10 RBIs, while Chourio and Sal Frelick have combined for 39 hits and 22 RBIs between them.

Veteran lefty Tyler Alexander draws the start for the Brewers. He’s been steady early, entering the contest 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts. The former Tiger has a 2.00 ERA and 10 punchouts in previous appearances against his old club.

Detroit Tigers team news

Detroit comes into the matchup batting .249 as a team, with a .329 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging clip. The pitching staff has been sharp early, boasting a 3.56 ERA and a tidy 1.11 WHIP. Torkelson has collected 17 hits, while Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry have chipped in with a combined 28 knocks and 13 RBIs.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Tigers, looking to even his record. He’s 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA and has punched out 16 batters over his first few outings. Monday will be just his second career appearance against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Monday, April 14

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Tyler Alexander

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Tarik Skubal

TV Channel

FDSWI and FDSDET

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Tuesday, April 15

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Quinn Priester

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Jack Flaherty

TV Channel

FDSWI and FDSDET

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, April 16

First-Pitch Time

1:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

-

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Reese Olson

TV Channel

FDSWI and FDSDET

Livestream

Fubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09.06.24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers

10-2

09.06.24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers

4-5

08.06.24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers

0-10

26.04.23

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers

6-2

26.04.23

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers

3-4

