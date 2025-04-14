How to watch Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers (9-6) hit the road to open a three-game set at American Family Field against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) on Monday, with both clubs aiming to shake off recent stumbles.

Detroit enters the series on the heels of a loss, while Milwaukee has dropped back-to-back contests. Despite the setback, the Tigers sit atop the AL Central with a .600 winning percentage, thanks in large part to the power surge from Spencer Torkelson, who leads the club with 11 RBIs and five home runs.

Meanwhile, the Brewers find themselves third in the NL Central but have been fueled offensively by rookie standout Jackson Chourio, who’s clubbed five homers and driven in a team-high 17 runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

The Brewers, meanwhile, are hitting .236 as a unit with a .310 OBP and a .378 slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has been less consistent, sporting a 4.93 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 22 hits and 10 RBIs, while Chourio and Sal Frelick have combined for 39 hits and 22 RBIs between them.

Veteran lefty Tyler Alexander draws the start for the Brewers. He’s been steady early, entering the contest 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts. The former Tiger has a 2.00 ERA and 10 punchouts in previous appearances against his old club.

Detroit Tigers team news

Detroit comes into the matchup batting .249 as a team, with a .329 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging clip. The pitching staff has been sharp early, boasting a 3.56 ERA and a tidy 1.11 WHIP. Torkelson has collected 17 hits, while Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry have chipped in with a combined 28 knocks and 13 RBIs.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Tigers, looking to even his record. He’s 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA and has punched out 16 batters over his first few outings. Monday will be just his second career appearance against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Monday, April 14 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Tyler Alexander Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Tarik Skubal TV Channel FDSWI and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 15 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Quinn Priester Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Jack Flaherty TV Channel FDSWI and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 16 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) - Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Reese Olson TV Channel FDSWI and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record