How to watch Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Detroit Tigers (9-6) hit the road to open a three-game set at American Family Field against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) on Monday, with both clubs aiming to shake off recent stumbles.
Detroit enters the series on the heels of a loss, while Milwaukee has dropped back-to-back contests. Despite the setback, the Tigers sit atop the AL Central with a .600 winning percentage, thanks in large part to the power surge from Spencer Torkelson, who leads the club with 11 RBIs and five home runs.
Meanwhile, the Brewers find themselves third in the NL Central but have been fueled offensively by rookie standout Jackson Chourio, who’s clubbed five homers and driven in a team-high 17 runs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers MLB game
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
- Streaming service: Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
Venue
American Family Field
Location
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers team news
The Brewers, meanwhile, are hitting .236 as a unit with a .310 OBP and a .378 slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has been less consistent, sporting a 4.93 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 22 hits and 10 RBIs, while Chourio and Sal Frelick have combined for 39 hits and 22 RBIs between them.
Veteran lefty Tyler Alexander draws the start for the Brewers. He’s been steady early, entering the contest 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts. The former Tiger has a 2.00 ERA and 10 punchouts in previous appearances against his old club.
Detroit Tigers team news
Detroit comes into the matchup batting .249 as a team, with a .329 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging clip. The pitching staff has been sharp early, boasting a 3.56 ERA and a tidy 1.11 WHIP. Torkelson has collected 17 hits, while Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry have chipped in with a combined 28 knocks and 13 RBIs.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Tigers, looking to even his record. He’s 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA and has punched out 16 batters over his first few outings. Monday will be just his second career appearance against Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Monday, April 14
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
Tyler Alexander
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
Tarik Skubal
TV Channel
FDSWI and FDSDET
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, April 15
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
Quinn Priester
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
Jack Flaherty
TV Channel
FDSWI and FDSDET
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, April 16
First-Pitch Time
1:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
-
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
Reese Olson
TV Channel
FDSWI and FDSDET
Livestream
|Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09.06.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers
10-2
09.06.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers
4-5
08.06.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers
0-10
26.04.23
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Detroit Tigers
6-2
26.04.23
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Detroit Tigers
3-4