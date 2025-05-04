How to watch today's Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford welcome Manchester United to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, with both sides heading into the Premier League clash for very different reasons.

Thomas Frank's men may find themselves in the lower half of the table, but they're within striking distance of the top eight, and with it, a potential UEFA Europa Conference League spot. The Bees have picked up momentum at just the right time, stringing together back-to-back wins. A thrilling 4-2 triumph over Brighton was followed by a composed 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, with Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa getting on the scoresheet.

In contrast, it's been a season to forget for Manchester United, who remain languishing in the bottom half themselves. Ruben Amorim's arrival hasn't been enough to lift the gloom, with the Red Devils managing just 10 wins in 34 league games.

However, they'll be buoyed by an emphatic 3-0 midweek win away to Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg, where Bruno Fernandes netted a quickfire brace before Casemiro capped things off with a towering header. That result has at least kept United's European hopes alive through the back door.

Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sunday, May 4, 2025, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET or 6:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford have received a timely boost on the injury front, with Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago both rejoining full training after extended spells on the sidelines.

Unfortunately, they'll be without key midfielder Vitaly Janelt, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a heel problem, while Fabio Carvalho also looks set to sit out the run-in with a shoulder issue.

Manchester United team news

With United's sights firmly set on European success, Amorim is expected to rotate heavily for the trip to West London. He’s already confirmed Noussair Mazraoui won’t be involved, marking the Moroccan's first absence in the league this term.

That opens the door for some of United’s promising youth, including highly-rated youngsters Harry Amass and Chido Obi-Martin, to get a rare run-out in the first team. The Red Devils will still be without several familiar faces, with Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), and Lisandro Martinez (knee) all sidelined.

