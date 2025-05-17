+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium
Stream live on Peacock PremiumStream live worldwide
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brentford vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brentford and Fulham lock horns in a West London derby on Sunday, with a place in next season's Conference League still up for grabs. The Gtech Community Stadium plays host as both sides bring contrasting form into the final stretch of the campaign.

Brentford are riding a wave of momentum, having stitched together four consecutive wins, including last weekend's narrow triumph at Ipswich. After a patchy run on home turf, the Bees have turned things around with back-to-back victories in front of their supporters — and they'll be keen to finish their home slate on a high.

Fulham, on the other hand, are stumbling toward the finish line. Marco Silva's men have suffered four defeats in their last five and are winless in their last three visits to the Gtech. It's been a stop-start end to the season for the Cottagers, and they'll need to dig deep if they're to spoil Brentford's party.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brentford vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Fulham Probable lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFUL
1
M. Flekken
4
S. van den Berg
23
K. Lewis-Potter
33
M. Kayode
22
N. Collins
6
C. Noergaard
18
Y. Yarmolyuk
24
M. Damsgaard
19
B. Mbeumo
11
Y. Wissa
7
K. Schade
1
B. Leno
3
C. Bassey
5
J. Andersen
2
K. Tete
33
A. Robinson
16
S. Berge
18
A. Pereira
17
A. Iwobi
20
S. Lukic
30
R. Sessegnon
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

FULAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

There could be a welcome return for Aaron Hickey, who hasn't featured since autumn after a serious hamstring injury. But with Keane Lewis-Potter and Michael Kayode holding down the full-back roles with solid form, the Scotsman may have to bide his time.

The Bees will be without midfield engine Vitaly Janelt, who recently went under the knife to address a heel injury sustained in April. They're also missing Fabio Carvalho, who won't play again this term due to a shoulder problem.

Fulham team news

Fulham's injury list is growing, and things aren't looking much brighter. The only player with a glimmer of hope for a return before the season wraps is Sasa Lukic.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson has undergone surgery on a hamstring issue, with the Arsenal loanee now eyeing a summer comeback with his parent club. Timothy Castagne (ankle) and Harrison Reed (calf) are also sidelined, leaving Silva's midfield and defence looking a little threadbare heading into this London showdown.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

FUL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

