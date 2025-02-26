How to watch today's Brentford vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In-form sides Brentford and Everton are set to clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's men come into this encounter on the back of a commanding 4-0 victory over Leicester City, marking consecutive league wins after a narrow 1-0 triumph against West Ham. The Bees have now emerged victorious in three of their last four matches and sit just two points shy of breaking into the top 10.

On the other hand, Everton let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 stalemate against Manchester United last weekend. However, under David Moyes, the Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six Premier League games, grabbing four wins in that stretch—two of which came in consecutive away victories.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton online—TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brentford vs Everton kick-off time

The Premier League match between Brentford and Everton will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford were without the services of Sepp van den Berg for their trip to Leicester, but the timely return of Ethan Pinnock eased those concerns, and the Jamaican defender is expected to partner Nathan Collins again at the heart of defence.

Injury woes continue for the hosts, with Mathias Jensen sidelined by an adductor issue that will keep him out until next month. He joins Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, and Igor Thiago on the injury list.

Despite scoring Brentford’s third goal at the King Power Stadium, Christian Norgaard was substituted at halftime due to illness, casting doubt over his availability for this midweek fixture.

Everton team news

For Everton, fellow Dane Jesper Lindstrom also succumbed to illness in their match against Manchester United and remains a doubt. Injuries to Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil have left the visitors short of wide options.

Surprisingly, Abdoulaye Doucoure returned straight into the starting lineup against Man United, displacing Carlos Alcaraz, who had previously scored and assisted in the win over Crystal Palace. The Malian midfielder justified his selection with an impressive first-half display, matching Alcaraz's contribution.

Meanwhile, Beto continued his impressive scoring streak by finding the net again over the weekend. The striker became the first Everton player since Richarlison—four years ago—to score in four consecutive league games, softening the blow of missing injured forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja.

