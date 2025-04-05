How to watch today's Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will aim to strengthen their hold on a top-four Premier League spot as they make the short trip across West London to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Thomas Frank's side currently sits comfortably in mid-table, boasting a mixed return of 12 wins, five draws, and 13 losses. Brentford head into the weekend smarting from a narrow 2-1 loss at St. James' Park to Newcastle United. Alexander Isak broke the deadlock before Bryan Mbeumo leveled from the spot, only for a Sandro Tonali delivery to ultimately seal the win for the Magpies late on.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have struggled to maintain consistency in the league after briefly hinting at a title push back in mid-December. However, the Blues have shown signs of life lately, winning three of their last four Premier League outings.

Their most recent success came in midweek, when they edged out London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Stamford Bridge—Enzo Fernandez netting the decisive goal in the opening half. With European commitments looming, Chelsea are also preparing for their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final clash later this week.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brentford vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT or 9:00 am ET on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

On the injury front, Brentford could be boosted by the return of Rico Henry, with Frank saying there's a "good chance" the left-back will be involved. However, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes remain sidelined. Mathias Jensen has resumed training and might also feature.

The Bees' strike duo Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa will be eager to exploit a Chelsea backline that still shows signs of vulnerability. After starting on the bench at St James' Park, Mikkel Damsgaard could be reinstated to the starting XI, potentially adding some much-needed flair and invention to the Bees' midfield.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been hit with fresh injury setbacks. Romeo Lavia is once again unavailable due to a new knock, while center-back Wesley Fofana continues his long-term recovery. The return of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to the starting lineup last time out will be a welcome boost for Maresca heading into this derby.

The return of Jackson will sharpen their attacking threat. The forward played a key role during the Blues' strong spell earlier in the campaign and may once again provide the edge they've been missing in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

