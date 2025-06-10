How to watch today's Brazil vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Brazil and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlo Ancelotti's second outing as Brazil boss brings a tricky test, as his side face a red-hot Paraguay team unbeaten in over a year.

Brazil's new era under the Italian tactician got off to a sluggish start last week, as the Selecao stumbled to a frustrating 0–0 draw with Ecuador. Despite dominating possession, Brazil could only muster two shots on target and failed to climb out of fourth place in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying table.

In stark contrast, Paraguay are riding high after a statement 2–0 win over Uruguay. That result extended La Albirroja's unbeaten run to nine matches, and they now sit two points clear of Brazil in the standings. With qualification on the line, both sides will be gunning for all three points when they lock horns on Tuesday.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this World Cup Qualifier will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (Try for free), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and Universo.

Brazil vs Paraguay kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Paraguay will be played at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

For Brazil, there's a welcome lift in the return of Raphinha, who is back from suspension and is expected to reclaim his spot on the wing, likely at the expense of 18-year-old Estevao. Matheus Cunha may also get the nod up front after Richarlison's lacklustre showing against Ecuador. With Neymar, Rodrygo, and Endrick all sidelined, Cunha could offer the injection of energy and sharpness that Ancelotti’s frontline sorely needs.

Despite missing Eder Militao and Gabriel Magalhaes through injury, Brazil's defense held firm last time out. Ancelotti is unlikely to tinker too much with a backline that delivered a clean sheet, and the midfield should also remain unchanged.

Paraguay team news

Paraguay, meanwhile, will look to keep their momentum rolling. Miguel Almiron, who was instrumental in the win over Uruguay with four chances created, will once again be the focal point in attack as he chases his first international goal of 2024.

Defensively, Juan Caceres and Junior Alonso will be tasked with containing the pace and flair of Raphinha and Vinícius Junior, respectively, a matchup that could decide the night.

There is a question mark over the availability of Diego Gomez, who's nursing a minor knock. Should he pass fit, expect the 22-year-old to reprise his role in midfield and continue to provide balance for Gustavo Alfaro's well-drilled side.

