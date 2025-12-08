How to watch today's Brackley Town vs Burton FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After shocking Notts County in Round One,Brackley Town now stand just 90 minutes away from an unlikely ticket to the FA Cup Third Round. Their league form has dipped dramatically since that giant-killing night, but that’s often the price a non-league squad pays when a marquee cup tie starts looming large on the horizon.

The Brackley dressing room will have eyes locked on their live-TV showdown against Burton Albion, a club that has only broken into the Third Round once across the last five seasons.

Cup competitions haven't been kind to Burton in recent years either. They crashed out of the EFL Cup in August against Lincoln City, and last season their FA Cup journey was ended at this very stage by non-league Tamworth.

The Brewers don’t exactly arrive full of confidence, entering this clash on the back of consecutive defeats without finding the net. Interestingly, their best away performances this campaign have come when no one expected them to succeed, taking points on the road against leaders Cardiff, third-placed Bradford, and play-off hopefuls Wimbledon.

Yet Burton have badly faltered when expected to take control. They've hosted League One's bottom four sides and managed just one win, scraping only a single goal in those fixtures. With the fifth-bottom visitors struggling to dictate matches, the pressure may once again weigh heavily on them.

Brackley Town vs Burton kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St. James Park, Brackley

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Monday, December 8, in the US.

Brackley Town team news

If Brackley decide to stick with the formula that delivered success in the previous round of the FA Cup, fans can expect to see a familiar back three of Tyler Lyttle, Gareth Dean and Zak Lilly marshalling the defensive line once again.

In the final third, Morgan Roberts and Matt Lowe are both pushing for starting roles, and the duo could receive extra ammunition from Scott Pollock, who looks the most likely candidate to operate just behind the forwards.

Burton team news

On the opposite side, Burton may also lean into a tried-and-trusted setup, with Tyrese Shade and Fabio Tavares tipped to spearhead the attack, especially given that both strikers hit the target in Round One.

The engine room could feature a midfield three of Kyran Lofthouse, George Evans and Charlie Webster, each of whom is in the mix for selection.

At the back, centre-half Udoka Godwin-Malife will not feature due to an ankle injury, meaning Terence Vancooten appears the most likely replacement to step into the heart of defence.

