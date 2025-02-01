How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fascinating showdown is on the cards at the Vitality Stadium as a vibrant and in-form Bournemouth outfit welcomes Premier League frontrunners Liverpool to the south coast.

The Cherries have put together an impressive campaign, boasting an 11-7-5 record that sees them occupying seventh place in the table. However, with just a single point separating them from both Newcastle United and Manchester City, they remain firmly in the hunt for a European spot. Andoni Iraola's men head into this clash brimming with confidence after dismantling Nottingham Forest 5-0, a match in which Dango Ouattara stole the show with a second-half hat-trick.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to set the pace at the top of the table with a commanding 16-5-1 record, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal. Though they suffered a setback in the Champions League against PSV, Arne Slot's side has been a force to be reckoned with in domestic action, going unbeaten in the league since September. They have claimed five wins in their last seven EPL outings, including a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries remain without Evanilson (foot) and Enes Unal (knee) for the foreseeable future, while Marcos Senesi (thigh), James Hill (thigh), Julián Araujo (thigh), and new recruit Julio Soler (unspecified) are still under medical supervision.

On a more positive note, Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), and Adam Smith (unspecified) are edging closer to full fitness. However, even if any of the trio receive medical clearance, they are unlikely to feature from the opening whistle.

Liverpool team news

Before heading to the Netherlands, Liverpool received a boost as long-serving defender Joe Gomez returned to full training after recovering from a hamstring issue last month. The Englishman could now be in contention for his first minutes of 2025 in this encounter.

However, Diogo Jota (muscle injury) remains sidelined, while Curtis Jones' availability remains up in the air due to a knock. Even so, Arne Slot had the luxury of resting several key players in midweek, keeping them fresh for this showdown.

Among those expected to be reinstated in the starting lineup is Mohamed Salah, who is on the brink of a milestone.

