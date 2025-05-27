How to watch today's Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Botafogo RJ and Universidad de Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain comes down on the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage this week, as Botafogo welcome Universidad de Chile to Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos in a high-stakes showdown, with a spot in the knockout rounds hanging in the balance.

Heading into this decisive clash, Botafogo sit second in the group with nine points, trailing Estudiantes only on goal difference, while Universidad de Chile top the table with ten points from their five outings.

The Brazilian outfit endured a shaky start, managing just one win from their opening three games, but they've found their rhythm at just the right time, stringing together back-to-back wins. They'll be looking to make it three on the bounce against a Universidad side still licking their wounds after a 2-0 domestic defeat to Deportes Limache.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Universidad de Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Libertadores match between Botafogo RJ and Universidad de Chile will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Botafogo RJ vs Universidad de Chile kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match will be played at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Botafogo RJ team news

Injuries continue to pile up for Botafogo. Keeper Leo Linck was forced off early in their last match, just days after David Ricardo also limped off.

The treatment room remains busy, with Artur, Jefferson Savarino, Matheus Martins, Gonzalo Mastriani, Alexander Barboza, and Bastos all unavailable.

Despite that, the team has shown attacking variety—remarkably, each of their seven goals in the tournament has come from a different player. Igor Jesus, one of those scorers, could return to lead the line after missing their last outing.

Universidad de Chile team news

Universidad de Chile come into this one relatively unscathed. Top scorer Charles Aranguiz, with three goals to his name, could be in line for a start after featuring from the bench in their previous match.

However, Israel Poblete is ruled out with an abductor injury, and Matias Sepulveda remains a question mark after missing the last game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRJ Last match UCH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Universidad de Chile 1 - 0 Botafogo RJ 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

