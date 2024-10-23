How to watch today's Botafogo vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Botafogo RJ and Club Atletico Penarol, as well as kick-off time and team news

For the first time in over six decades, Botafogo will compete in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, taking on Penarol at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos this Wednesday for the first leg of their matchup.

Botafogo last appeared in a Copa Libertadores semi-final back in 1963, earning their spot this time around with a penalty shootout win against São Paulo. They are currently enjoying a 12-match unbeaten streak, although they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Criciúma over the weekend.

On the other hand, Penarol last reached the semi-finals of this tournament in 2011 and are the first Uruguayan team to make it this far since 2014. They secured their place in this stage by defeating Flamengo in the previous round, showcasing a brilliant performance in the first leg in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a resilient effort in Montevideo to withstand the Brazilian side's pressure. Penarol has won their last three matches, including a 2-0 triumph over Boston River this past weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Club Atletico Penarol online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Libertadores semi-final will be shown live on Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial), Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Botafogo RJ vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Rio de Janeiro

The match will be played at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Botafogo team news

For the opening leg, Botafogo could be missing Rafael and Jeffinho, both nursing knee injuries and not expected to return until late October. Additionally, goalkeeper Gatito Fernandez will be unavailable, serving a suspension after receiving a straight red card in their second-leg match against São Paulo.

Thiago Almada netted their only goal in that match, while goalkeeper John saved one penalty and watched another hit the crossbar, helping his team advance.

Botafogo possible XI: John; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas; Martins, Savarino, Almada; Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul Defenders: Halter, Ponte, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Suarez, Maciel, Segovia, Cuiabano Midfielders: Barbosa, Tche, Henrique, De Paula, Freitas, Kaue, Gregore, Montes, Hernandez Forwards: Henrique, Soares, Santos, Yarlen, Romero, Jesus

Club Atletico Penarol team news

In their quarter-final tie against Flamengo, Penarol maintained the same starting lineup from the first leg to the second, with Camilo Mayada being the only player from the first leg who didn’t feature in the return match.

Javier Cabrera scored the decisive goal in the 13th minute of the first leg against Flamengo, enough to see them through to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Washington Aguerre has now recorded three clean sheets in his last four Libertadores appearances.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Garcia, Darias; Cabrera, Fernandez, Baez; Silvera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González Defenders: Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase Midfielders: Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera Forwards: Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions since the turn of the century. The sides last met back in 1993 in the Copa Conmebol, which saw Botafogo overcome the Uruguayans on penalties.

Useful links