How to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The New York Yankees (41-25) and Boston Red Sox (34-36) are gearing up to reignite baseball’s oldest and fiercest rivalry when they clash this Friday in the AL East.

Sitting atop the division, the Yankees arrive with revenge on their mind after dropping two of three to Boston in the Bronx just last week. While they hold a four-game cushion over the Blue Jays and a nine-game lead on the fourth-placed Red Sox, the Yanks will be playing at a rest disadvantage, wrapping up a series finale in Kansas City on Thursday. In that one, Aaron Judge stayed hot, smashing his third home run in as many games to help seal a 6-3 win.

Meanwhile, Boston will look to keep climbing the standings, and what better way than by toppling the division leaders on home turf? The Sox have won four of their last five, including a pair of victories over the Yankees in New York before edging the Rays in a home series. In their latest outing, Jarren Duran set the tone early with a leadoff homer en route to a 4-3 triumph over Tampa Bay.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

As for the Red Sox, Duran continues to set the table at the top of the order. Now in his fifth season in Boston, the 28-year-old left fielder leads the team with 81 hits, owns a .271 average, and has swiped 14 bags. He's chipped in five homers and 38 RBIs as well.

Rafael Devers has been the club’s power bat, slugging 14 homers and a team-high 57 RBIs. He's typically featured as the designated hitter, batting second. Abraham Toro, who also homered in their last game, has quietly posted a .330 average in limited action and now has five long balls this season.

On the hill for Boston is Garrett Crochet, who's been their standout arm in 2024. The 25-year-old southpaw will make his 15th start and already has 88 innings under his belt, easily the most on the team. With a 6-4 record and a 2.35 ERA, Crochet has piled up 110 strikeouts against 27 walks. He was roughed up for five runs in six innings the last time he faced the Yankees, but Boston still came away with the win.

New York Yankees team news

Judge, who crushed his 25th homer on Wednesday, trails only Cal Raleigh in the MLB home run race. He's also boasting a league-best .394 average and has knocked in 59 runs this season. He went yard twice in the last series against Boston and has homered in every game against Kansas City so far. Batting third and patrolling right field, Judge is putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

Paul Goldschmidt added another two RBIs in Wednesday’s win, hitting leadoff and now with seven homers and 31 RBIs to go along with a .312 batting average. Ben Rice, slotted in as the designated hitter and batting second, tallied his 26th RBI of the season and has 12 home runs to his name.

On the mound, Ryan Yarbrough gets the start for New York—his 7th of the year after eight relief appearances. The 33-year-old lefty carries a 4.17 ERA with 43 Ks and 13 walks, but struggled last time out, surrendering eight earned runs across just four inning against this very Boston lineup.

