How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Still flawless after seven rounds, Bayern Munichcontinue their march atop the Bundesliga table with a trip to Borussia-Park on Sunday to face Borussia Monchengladbach.

The hosts endured another tough outing last weekend, falling 3-1 to Union Berlin after centre-back Danilho Doekhi twice found the net. Eugen Polanski's side are still searching for their first win of the campaign, having collected just three points from seven matches, and things don’t get any easier as they prepare to welcome the champions.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich showcased their dominance once again in a fiery 2-1 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund, with Harry Kane and Michael Olise stealing the headlines at the Allianz Arena. Under Vincent Kompany, the Bavarian giants have been nothing short of ruthless — seven wins from seven and 27 goals scored underline just how lethal this team has been at both ends of the pitch.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich will be played at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, October 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

For Gladbach, keeping Bayern's attacking juggernaut quiet will be easier said than done.

The Fohlen are expected to rely on centre-backs Nico Elvedi and Kevin Diks to anchor the defence, though they'll be missing key attacking threats Robin Hack, Nathan N'Goumou, and Tim Kleindienst, all sidelined through injury. That opens the door for Franck Honorat, Haris Tabakovic, and Jens Castrop to step up in the final third.

Bayern Munich team news

As for Bayern, Kane thrived in a deeper role against Dortmund, playing as a creative No. 10 behind striker Nicolas Jackson, and he may reprise that position with Serge Gnabry still nursing an injury. Although Jamal Musiala remains a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg, the red-hot form of Olise and Luis Diaz has ensured the team hasn’t missed a beat in attack.

At the back, Alphonso Davies continues his recovery from a knee problem, so Konrad Laimer is set to continue deputizing at left-back as Bayern aim to make it eight wins from eight in their quest for domestic perfection.

