+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Signal Iduna Park
team-logo
Stream live on ESPN+Stream live anywhere with Nord VPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBorussia Dortmund vs Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia DortmundBorussia Moenchengladbach

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With European spots hanging in the balance, Borussia Dortmund welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Signal Iduna Park on Sunday for a high-stakes edition of the Borussen derby in the closing stretch of the Bundesliga campaign.

Currently sitting eighth with 42 points, Dortmund earned plaudits for holding league leaders Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw on April 12. In contrast, Gladbach, just two points ahead in seventh, stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg that same weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBMG
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
3
W. Anton
25
N. Suele
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
24
D. Svensson
13
P. Gross
26
J. Ryerson
14
M. Beier
9
S. Guirassy
42
T. Pereira Cardoso
29
J. Scally
30
N. Elvedi
26
L. Ullrich
3
K. Itakura
10
F. Neuhaus
7
K. Stoeger
8
J. Weigl
14
A. Plea
9
F. Honorat
11
T. Kleindienst

4-2-3-1

BMGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Seoane

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

The hosts will be without midfield duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcel Sabitzer, likely paving the way for Felix Nmecha and Pascal Groß to anchor the midfield in a double pivot role. Defensive mainstays Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck are also unavailable, meaning a back three of Niklas Süle, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini is expected.

Up front, red-hot striker Serhou Guirassy, fresh off a hat-trick against Barcelona, will spearhead the attack. He could be flanked by the pacey Karim Adeyemi and promising forward Maximilian Beier.

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

As for the visitors, injuries to Franck Honorat and Nathan N'Goumou will force a reshuffle in attack. Tomas Cvancara, Alassane Plea, and Robin Hack are likely to support striker Tim Kleindienst in the final third.

In goal, Moritz Nicolas's season-ending groin issue hands the gloves to Tiago Pereira Cardoso, who will be shielded by centre-backs Ko Itakura and Nico Elvedi. The midfield pairing will likely consist of Florian Neuhaus and Julian Weigl, with Niklas Swider, Philipp Sander, and Rocco Reitz all ruled out through injury.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BMG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

BMG

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

14

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement