How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With European spots hanging in the balance, Borussia Dortmund welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Signal Iduna Park on Sunday for a high-stakes edition of the Borussen derby in the closing stretch of the Bundesliga campaign.

Currently sitting eighth with 42 points, Dortmund earned plaudits for holding league leaders Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw on April 12. In contrast, Gladbach, just two points ahead in seventh, stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg that same weekend.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The hosts will be without midfield duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcel Sabitzer, likely paving the way for Felix Nmecha and Pascal Groß to anchor the midfield in a double pivot role. Defensive mainstays Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck are also unavailable, meaning a back three of Niklas Süle, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini is expected.

Up front, red-hot striker Serhou Guirassy, fresh off a hat-trick against Barcelona, will spearhead the attack. He could be flanked by the pacey Karim Adeyemi and promising forward Maximilian Beier.

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

As for the visitors, injuries to Franck Honorat and Nathan N'Goumou will force a reshuffle in attack. Tomas Cvancara, Alassane Plea, and Robin Hack are likely to support striker Tim Kleindienst in the final third.

In goal, Moritz Nicolas's season-ending groin issue hands the gloves to Tiago Pereira Cardoso, who will be shielded by centre-backs Ko Itakura and Nico Elvedi. The midfield pairing will likely consist of Florian Neuhaus and Julian Weigl, with Niklas Swider, Philipp Sander, and Rocco Reitz all ruled out through injury.

