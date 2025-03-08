How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will look to keep their European aspirations alive when they welcome Augsburg to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday for a crucial Bundesliga clash.

Dortmund head into the fixture off the back of a 2-0 triumph over St Pauli on March 1, a result that sees them sitting in 10th place with 35 points—three ahead of 11th-placed Augsburg. Despite their mid-table standing, they remain just seven points adrift of third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, keeping their European hopes within reach.

Balancing domestic duties with continental commitments has been a challenge for Dortmund, particularly in light of their 1-1 draw against Lille in the Champions League last Tuesday. However, their Bundesliga form is showing signs of an upturn, with consecutive wins signaling progress as they inch closer to the European spots.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have found themselves stuck in mid-table due to their tendency to settle for draws. While they’ve been a tough nut to crack, turning stalemates into victories has proven elusive, stalling any real momentum in their league campaign.

Their last away outing ended in a much-needed victory, but they failed to carry that momentum forward, playing out a goalless draw against high-flying Freiburg last Sunday. Unless they start converting draws into wins, a climb up the standings will remain out of reach.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side will be without the services of full-back Daniel Svensson, who is sidelined until at least May with ligament damage. In his absence, Julian Ryerson and Ramy Bensebaini are likely to occupy the flanks, flanking a central defensive duo of Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Midfielder Felix Nmecha is expected to be back in action by mid-March, but until then, Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Gross are the frontrunners to feature in the middle of the park.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy is set to spearhead Dortmund’s frontline, with Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens offering width on either side.

Augsburg team news

As for Augsburg, they'll be without defenders Henri Koudossou, Robert Gumny, and Mads Valentin Pedersen, meaning the trio of Chrislain Matsima, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, and Cedric Zesiger is expected to anchor their backline.

In midfield, injuries to Kristijan Jakic and Yusuf Kabadayi could see Arne Maier and Frank Onyeka deployed in a double pivot.

Up front, Phillip Tietz is set to lead the line, particularly with Mergim Berisha ruled out due to a hip injury.

