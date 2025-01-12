How to watch today's Bologna vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna have exceeded expectations once again this season, despite numerous changes over the summer, and now prepare to face a revitalized Roma at the Renato Dall’Ara this weekend.

After the departures of manager Thiago Motta and key players like Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee, former Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has worked wonders with the squad. Despite a somewhat slow start to the campaign, Bologna have found their stride, sitting comfortably in the top seven, just ahead of AC Milan, and in contention for European spots. Their only setback recently came in the form of an unexpected home loss to struggling Hellas Verona, closing out a strong 2024.

Roma, meanwhile, have experienced a resurgence under Claudio Ranieri, who came out of retirement to take the reins as the club’s third permanent manager of the season after the dismissals of Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric. Since his appointment, the Giallorossi have shown significant improvement, highlighted by a solid 2-0 win over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday, January 12, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Vincenzo Italiano might name his strongest possible lineup for this match, with the added benefit of a brief break following their intense domestic and European fixtures. However, Bologna will have a catch-up match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Tommaso Pobega is unavailable due to suspension, so either Lewis Ferguson or Nikola Moro is likely to partner Remo Freuler in the midfield. Long-term absentees Oussama El Azzouzi and Nicolo Cambiaghi have resumed training, but neither is expected to be available for selection just yet. Michel Aebischer is also still sidelined.

Meanwhile, Riccardo Orsolini, who has been involved in six goals in his last eight league appearances, will continue his supporting role alongside top scorer Santiago Castro.

Roma team news

For Roma, the in-form Paulo Dybala, who has scored seven Serie A goals against Bologna, appears to be back at his best. He has been directly involved in four goals across his last three league outings, matching his total for the previous 19 matches.

With Enzo Le Fee loaned out to Sunderland, Claudio Ranieri has a fully fit squad at his disposal this weekend. Zeki Celik has recovered from illness, and Bryan Cristante has shaken off an ankle issue. As a result, Ranieri is likely to stick with the same lineup that triumphed against Lazio, with Dybala and Artem Dovbyk leading the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links