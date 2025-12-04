How to watch today's Bologna vs Parma Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bologna shocked the Italian football world when they toppled AC Milan in last season's Coppa Italia final, and now the Rossoblu kick off their title defence on Thursday with another all-Emilian showdown, this time hosting Serie A rivals Parma.

The timing is intriguing. Their 12-match unbeaten streak was snapped in a 3-1 home slip-up to Cremonese on Monday, but anyone who watched that game knows the scoreline didn't tell the whole story. Bologna looked like they already had half an eye on this cup opener, and on chances alone they deserved far more than zero points. Expect a response and a fierce one.

History and form certainly tip the scales their way. Bologna dismantled Parma 3-1 back in early November, and the visitors have been a soft touch on the road all season. Just one win from six away days, three defeats and only three goals scored, hardly the résumé of a side built to storm the Renato Dall'Ara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Parma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Parma kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday, December 4, at Renato Dall'Ara stadium, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Parma Calcio 1913 Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager V. Italiano Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Cuesta

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bologna team news

Bologna have quietly become defensive misers. Three clean sheets in their last five outings and four shutouts across their last six home games suggest they're not about to roll out the red carpet for Parma's attack.

But December brings chaos. With Serie A, the Europa League and the Supercoppa Italiana all crowding the fixture list, manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to shuffle the deck again. That likely means opportunities for Emil Holm, Lewis Ferguson and a few others who started Monday on the bench.

The big question? Whether talisman Riccardo Orsolini, eight goals in 14 Coppa Italia appearances and six strikes already in Serie A this year, gets a breather or remains the spearhead. Injuries are also a subplot. Bologna will be without Martin Vitik, Remo Freuler and Lukasz Skorupski.

Parma team news

Parma's absentee list might sting even more. Defensive pairing Alessandro Circati and Abdoulaye Ndiaye are sidelined, and first-choice keeper Zion Suzuki is also unavailable. That leaves Edoardo Corvi and newly signed veteran Vicente Guaita in a straight shootout for the gloves.

Up top, Mateo Pellegrino has been Parma's cup talisman with three goals already, typically flanked by Patrick Cutrone, though rotation from manager Fabio Pecchia could shake things up.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links