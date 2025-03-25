How to watch today's Bolivia vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Bolivia and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will take on Uruguay in the World Cup qualifier at the Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors are fourth in the standings and will be hoping to end their qualifying campaign with a winning run.

Bolivia are seventh and there is a chance for them to get into the top six and get a direct ticket to the finals, only if they don't lose and others drop points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bolivia vs Uruguay kick-off time

The match will be played at the Municipal Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bolivia team news

Miguelito remains a key figure for Bolivia despite limited playing time at Santos.

Henry Vaca and Jeyson Chura are unavailable due to injury, while attackers César Menacho, Gabriel Sotomayor, and Enzo Monteiro have been left out of the squad.

Uruguay team news

Uruguay boast a strong squad with minimal injury concerns, though Giorgian De Arrascaeta is expected to miss out after being forced off in the first half against Argentina.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links