How to watch today's Bolivar vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivar head into their midweek clash with Copa Libertadores heavyweights Palmeiras in solid spirits, having made a promising start to their group stage campaign.

Under the guidance of Flavio Robatto, the Bolivian side are riding high after a lively 4-2 win over Guabirá on the road, a result that keeps them within reach of the top in the Bolivian Apertura. Known for their swashbuckling style, Bolívar matches have become must-watch affairs—an eye-watering 87 goals have been scored across their last 17 outings in all competitions.

Their next challenge, however, is a stern one. Palmeiras, led by the ever-consistent Abel Ferreira, arrive in La Paz with back-to-back group stage victories already in the bag. The São Paulo-based side continued their strong run with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Fortaleza in Brazil’s Serie A over the weekend, extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches across all competitions.

While Bolivar will look to bring their attacking flair to the high-altitude showdown in La Paz and make home advantage count, it’s the Brazilian giants who enter the contest as firm favourites thanks to their pedigree, form, and tournament experience.

Bolivar vs Palmeiras kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Palmeiras will be played at Estádio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in the US.

Bolivar team news

Veteran shot-stopper Carlos Lampe, 38, remains sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained back on September 10, 2024. The experienced goalkeeper is not expected to return to action until the end of April 2025. His extended absence has seen him miss 27 matches so far, dealing a significant blow to Bolívar's depth between the posts. Brazilian striker Fabio Gomes is the club's top scorer with four goals from six games so far this season.

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras have been dealt a trio of fitness concerns ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Murilo is nursing a hamstring strain and will be sidelined as he undergoes recovery. Fellow defender Marcos Rocha is also unavailable due to a calf issue, while Mayke joins the list with a hamstring injury of his own.

