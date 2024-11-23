How to watch today's Bodrumspor vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Bodrumspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Turkish Super Lig standings are set to clash as Bodrumspor welcome Galatasaray to Bodrum Ilce Stadı on Saturday.

For Bodrumspor, life in their debut season in the top tier has been far from smooth. Following their historic promotion last year, the club has struggled to find its footing, a situation that ultimately saw former head coach İsmet Tasdemir part ways with the team by mutual agreement.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray showcased their dominance in a thrilling encounter between the league's top two sides last week. They secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Samsunspor, extending their lead at the summit of the table and solidifying their position as the team to beat.

How to watch Bodrumspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bodrumspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Bodrum Ilce Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Bodrum Ilce Stadyumu on Saturday, November 23, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bodrumspor team news

Bodrumspor will be missing Suleyman Ozdamar and Tunahan Akpinar for this matchup, as both players are recovering from injuries—an ankle issue for Ozdamar and a shin problem for Akpınar.

Additionally, Mustafa Erdilman is sidelined until next year due to a ligament injury, while Christophe Herelle remains doubtful as he races to recover from an ankle problem in time for the game.

Galatasaray team news

On the other side, Galatasaray faces a significant blow with the loss of Mauro Icardi, who suffered a ruptured ACL and could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

The team will also be without the services of Davinson Sanchez, who is serving a one-match suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards.

All eyes will be on Victor Osimhen, who will aim to continue his red-hot scoring streak. The striker has netted six goals in his last four Super Lig appearances and added to his tally during the international break with Nigeria.

