How to watch today's Bodrum FK vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Bodrum FK and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams with vastly different ambitions in the Turkish Super Lig collide on Friday, as Bodrumspor battle to avoid the drop while Fenerbahce aim to keep their fading title hopes alive.

The home side find themselves hovering precariously above the relegation zone, just three points clear of danger. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's men trail fierce rivals Galatasaray by nine points in the title race, having stumbled before the international break.

Fenerbahce's struggles against the league’s top sides have been glaring, with just four points taken from a possible 18 against Galatasaray, Samsunspor, Besiktas, and Eyupspor. However, they have fared far better against teams outside the top five, a trend they will hope continues in Bodrum. With their European campaign now in the rearview mirror and precious points slipping away, the visitors must regain their rhythm to stay in the championship conversation.

Bodrum FK vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Bodrum Ilce Stadyumu

The Turkish Super Cup match between Bodrum FK and Fenerbahce will be played at the Bodrum Ilce Stadyumu in Bodrum, Türkiye.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Team news & squads

Bodrum FK team news

Bodrumspor are facing a major crisis in goal, with Diogo Sousa suspended and Gokhan Akkan ruled out through injury. As a result, young goalkeeper Kerem Ersunar is expected to be thrust into the starting lineup. The hosts are also missing several key players, with Taylan Antalyali, Ahmet Aslan, Celal Dumanli, and Haqi Osman all sidelined due to injury.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have defensive concerns of their own. Diego Carlos and Caglar Soyuncu have both been ruled out, likely forcing Alexander Djiku and Yusuf Akcicek into the heart of the backline. The visitors will also have to cope without midfield orchestrator Fred, while long-term absentees Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao remain out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOD Last match FB 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Fenerbahce 2 - 0 Bodrum FK 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

