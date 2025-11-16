How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Tigre Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boca Juniors stride back into La Bombonera riding a wave of momentum, having stitched together consecutive league wins, capped by a statement-making 2-0 triumph over bitter foes River Plate. It's the kind of surge that’s steadied the ship after a patchy opening to their campaign.

Tigre, on the other hand, roll into Buenos Aires unbeaten in five, showing plenty of grit but still lacking that killer punch in the attacking third. It sets the stage for a real clash of styles: Boca leaning on their tidy, well-drilled build-up play, while Tigre look to sit deep, soak up pressure, and spring forward on the break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

Boca Juniors vs Tigre kick-off time

The match will be played at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, on Sunday, with kick-off at 6:15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Edinson Cavani made the squad again for Boca's 2-0 Superclásico triumph over River, and with the final matchday of the Torneo Clausura against Tigre on deck, Claudio Ubeda is expected to keep the veteran striker as an option off the bench. Cavani is still chasing his first minutes after two months on the sidelines.

The headline news, however, revolves around Ander Herrera. The Spaniard is widely expected to reclaim a starting spot at La Bombonera, something he hasn't done since facing Benfica in the Club World Cup. At the moment, only two changes seem likely: Nicolas Figal coming in for Lautaro Di Lollo, and Herrera stepping in for Milton Gimenez.

Herrera's inclusion is the standout development. With yellow-card accumulations resetting ahead of the playoffs, Ubeda is leaning toward resting Gimenez and handing the reins to the Basque midfielder, who has quietly pieced together a string of impressive substitute outings.

Remarkably, like Figal, Herrera hasn't started a match in five months. His last appearance in the starting XI came on June 16 against Benfica, the day he suffered a muscle tear that kept him out until late September. Since returning, he has gradually built rhythm, earning minutes in six straight matches and drawing praise for his creativity, composure, and sharp decision-making in the final third. He now sits on 15 appearances for Boca.

Should his starting role be confirmed, Herrera will line up alongside Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado, and Carlos Palacios in a midfield built to dictate the tempo against Tigre. Up front, Exequiel Zeballos is expected to partner with Miguel Merentiel, the same attacking duo that delivered in the Superclásico.

Tigre team news

Tigre head into the weekend carrying a handful of injury concerns. J. Saralegui is dealing with a contusion that's kept him sidelined, while Santiago Gonzalez remains out after suffering a serious cruciate ligament setback.

Martin Garay continues his recovery from a knee issue and isn't expected back until late November 2025, leaving a gap in the rotation. Meanwhile, Nahuel Banegas is also working his way back from a cruciate ligament injury, with his return pencilled in for early January 2026.

