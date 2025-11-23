How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Talleres Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boca Juniors open their knockout campaign on Sunday when they welcome Talleres de Cordoba to La Bombonera for a fiery round-of-16 showdown in the 2025 Clausura Tournament.

Beyond the stakes of a single-elimination tie, the subplot of Carlos Tevez returning as an opposing coach adds extra spice. Even so, Boca know there's no room for sentiment if they want to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Talleres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, TyC Sports, and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Talleres will be played at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

Under Claudio Ubeda, Boca will tweak their starting lineup with two changes from the team that faced Tigre. Lautaro Di Lollo slots back into central defense, while Milton Gimenez returns up top to restore the classic double-nine setup. Making way are Nicolas Figal and Ander Herrera.

Those adjustments allow the Xeneize to revert to a structure Ubeda favors, with Changuito Zeballos dropping a little deeper. That gives him the freedom to drift, link play, and serve ammunition to Boca's centre-forward duo.

Talleres team news

For the visitors, the spotlight naturally falls on Carlos Tevez, who revisits La Bombonera once again, this time as the man leading a resurgent Talleres. The Apache steadied the ship, banishing relegation fears and scraping into the playoffs by grabbing the final ticket, finishing eighth in Zone B with 21 points.

Talleres arrive unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, with their only loss in that run coming against River on October 18. They're coming off a cagey 0-0 draw with Instituto, but they'll be without Valentin Depietri, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card. The good news is that Juan Portilla may be ready to step back into the starting XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links