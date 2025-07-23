How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman Copa Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Atletico Tucuman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors face Atletico Tucuman in a high-stakes Copa Argentina round of 32 encounter at La Bombonera on Wednesday.

Boca have experienced an inconsistent 2025, including a disappointing exit in the Club World Cup group stage and turbulent league results. Currently sitting 11th in the standings, the hosts are coming off back-to-back low-scoring draws against Argentinos Juniors (0-0) and Union Santa Fe (1-1) in their opening two games.

Atlético Tucuman, under the guidance of Lucas Pusineri, heads into their Copa Argentina clash riding a wave of solid form. Fresh off a 1-1 stalemate with Central Cordoba in the Clausura, El Decano had previously notched an impressive win over San Martín de San Juan, a result that propelled them toward the top of their group and kept their advancement hopes alive in that competition.

Now, they'll be aiming to carry that momentum onto the national stage as they set their sights on knocking out one of the heavyweights of Argentine football. The hunger is real, and so is the opportunity. The stakes are high: whoever emerges victorious in this matchup will punch their ticket to the round of 16, where a meeting with either Godoy Cruz or San Martín de Tucuman awaits.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman kick-off time

The Copa Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Atletico Tucuman will be played at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Leandro Paredes impressed in his Boca Juniors debut and is set to start again in the Copa Argentina as the Xeneize look to avoid the humiliation of an early cup exit. He'll likely be joined in midfield by Williams Alarcón and Milton Delgado, while Edinson Cavani is expected to lead the line.

Carlos Palacios is out due to knee tendinitis and won't travel to Santiago del Estero.

Atletico Tucuman team news

Atletico Tucuman isn't just here to make up the numbers. After edging All Boys 2-1 in the previous round, they're out to spring a surprise against one of Argentina's heavyweights. Their Clausura campaign is off to a promising start, too, having picked up four points from their first two matches: a 2-1 win over San Martin de San Juan and a 1-1 draw with Central Cordoba. That solid form has them sitting just behind River Plate in Group B, and with their tails up, they’ll be eyeing a major scalp in this cup tie.

Kevin Lopez remains sidelined with a muscle issue and is still undergoing recovery, with no clear return date set just yet. Moisés Brandán is dealing with a calf strain and will be monitored closely before he's back in contention for matchday squads.

Juan Infante continues his long road to recovery from a cruciate ligament injury. The fullback isn't expected to return to action before early December 2025. Renzo Tesuri is also out with a similar ligament issue and could be available again by early October, barring setbacks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

