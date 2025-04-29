+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Boston rolls into Rogers Centre on Tuesday night looking to draw first blood in their three-game showdown against the Blue Jays, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm ET.

Riding the high of back-to-back wins to close out their series in Cleveland, the Red Sox (16-14) have now claimed consecutive road series victories and will be eyeing a third straight on Canadian soil.

Toronto (13-15), meanwhile, continues to wobble. After snatching Game 1 against the Yankees, they collapsed in the next two, marking their third straight series defeat. Now, with the heat turning up, the Jays are desperate to snap the skid and land a punch early in this AL East bout.

It’s a tale of one team trying to keep the wheels turning and another hoping they haven’t already fallen off. Something’s got to give under the lights in Toronto.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV: SN1, NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET or 4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:07 pm ET or 4:07 pm PT

Venue

Rogers Centre

Location

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto's bats, however, have been mostly silent—averaging a meager 3.39 runs per game, which lands them near the cellar. They’re batting .237 as a unit, and George Springer has been the lone bright spot with a .325 average. Bo Bichette leads with 13 RBIs, while Anthony Santander has clubbed a team-high three homers.

On the mound, the Jays are slightly better off, allowing 4.35 runs per game. Opponents hit .237 off them—one of the few stats where they have a leg up. Their 4.05 ERA and 1.23 WHIP are both hovering around league average. Bowden Francis gets the nod after a shaky 4.2-inning, 3-run outing against Boston. That said, he’s yet to allow a run in three career games against the Sox.

Boston Red Sox team news

At the plate, Boston's been punching above their weight—averaging nearly five runs a night, good for sixth in the majors. Their .249 team batting average sits inside the top 10, and they boast a tidy .411 slugging clip. Leading the charge is Alex Bregman, who’s been cooking with a .319 average, five long balls, and 22 RBIs to his name.

Pitching has been Boston's soft underbelly, though. They're coughing up 4.63 runs per outing, ranking 22nd. Opponents are hitting .252 against them, and their ERA sits mid-pack at 4.04. Garrett Crochet takes the ball Tuesday after a rough five-inning outing against Seattle, surrendering four runs in a 4-3 loss. Still, he’s been nails against the Jays, posting a 0.66 ERA in four career appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

11.04.25

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

4 – 3

10.04.25

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

1 – 2

09.04.25

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

1 – 6

08.04.25

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

2 – 6

06.03.25

ST

Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox

7 – 4

