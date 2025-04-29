How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Boston rolls into Rogers Centre on Tuesday night looking to draw first blood in their three-game showdown against the Blue Jays, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm ET.

Riding the high of back-to-back wins to close out their series in Cleveland, the Red Sox (16-14) have now claimed consecutive road series victories and will be eyeing a third straight on Canadian soil.

Toronto (13-15), meanwhile, continues to wobble. After snatching Game 1 against the Yankees, they collapsed in the next two, marking their third straight series defeat. Now, with the heat turning up, the Jays are desperate to snap the skid and land a punch early in this AL East bout.

It’s a tale of one team trying to keep the wheels turning and another hoping they haven’t already fallen off. Something’s got to give under the lights in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto's bats, however, have been mostly silent—averaging a meager 3.39 runs per game, which lands them near the cellar. They’re batting .237 as a unit, and George Springer has been the lone bright spot with a .325 average. Bo Bichette leads with 13 RBIs, while Anthony Santander has clubbed a team-high three homers.

On the mound, the Jays are slightly better off, allowing 4.35 runs per game. Opponents hit .237 off them—one of the few stats where they have a leg up. Their 4.05 ERA and 1.23 WHIP are both hovering around league average. Bowden Francis gets the nod after a shaky 4.2-inning, 3-run outing against Boston. That said, he’s yet to allow a run in three career games against the Sox.

Boston Red Sox team news

At the plate, Boston's been punching above their weight—averaging nearly five runs a night, good for sixth in the majors. Their .249 team batting average sits inside the top 10, and they boast a tidy .411 slugging clip. Leading the charge is Alex Bregman, who’s been cooking with a .319 average, five long balls, and 22 RBIs to his name.

Pitching has been Boston's soft underbelly, though. They're coughing up 4.63 runs per outing, ranking 22nd. Opponents are hitting .252 against them, and their ERA sits mid-pack at 4.04. Garrett Crochet takes the ball Tuesday after a rough five-inning outing against Seattle, surrendering four runs in a 4-3 loss. Still, he’s been nails against the Jays, posting a 0.66 ERA in four career appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record