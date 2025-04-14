How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Toronto Blue Jays (8-7), currently sitting second in the AL East, roll into Truist Park on Monday afternoon to kick off a three-game set against the struggling Atlanta Braves (4-10), who find themselves at the foot of the NL East standings.
The Braves limp into the series after dropping two of three to Tampa Bay, capped by a 4-2 loss in Sunday’s finale. Atlanta mustered just four hits in that game, with Ozzie Albies accounting for half of them and driving in the lone run. Starter Chris Sale took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings while striking out seven.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays come in with some momentum after grinding out an extra-inning victory over the Orioles on Sunday to split a rain-shortened two-game set in Baltimore. Ernie Clement sparked the offense with four hits and two runs scored, while Myles Straw, Alejandro Kirk, Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each added two hits apiece. Kirk also launched his first home run of the season. José Berríos allowed four runs over five innings, and Jeff Hoffman earned the win with two dominant innings in relief, striking out four without allowing a walk.
Toronto holds a narrow half-game edge over the Yankees in the AL East, while Atlanta is already six games behind the surging Mets. The Braves did win their most recent series against the Blue Jays last September, but with their offense sputtering and Lucas dealing, they'll need to dig deep to start this home stand on the right foot.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT
Venue
Rogers Centre
Location
Toronto, Ontario
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Toronto will counter with left-hander Easton Lucas, who's been lights-out through his first two starts. The 27-year-old enters with a perfect 2-0 record, a spotless 0.00 ERA, and a razor-sharp 0.677 WHIP through 10.1 innings.
In his last start at Fenway, Lucas dominated the Red Sox, tossing 5.1 shutout innings, scattering three hits, walking one, and striking out eight in a 6-1 win. Monday marks his first career appearance against Atlanta and his second start at Rogers Centre, where he’s posted a 1-0 record despite a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 total innings.
Atlanta Braves team news
For Atlanta, 29-year-old righty Grant Holmes gets the ball for what will be his third start and fourth overall outing this season. He carries a 0-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 1.667 WHIP across nine innings, having walked eight and fanned 11.
In his most recent outing against the Phillies last Wednesday, Holmes turned in four scoreless frames, allowing three hits, issuing four free passes, and striking out six, though he didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 4-3 loss. He also saw the Blue Jays once last September in relief, surrendering three runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Monday, April 14
First-Pitch Time
7:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Easton Lucas
Starting Pitcher (Braves)
Grant Holmes
TV Channel
SNET and FDSSO
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, April 15
First-Pitch Time
7:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Kevin Gausman
Starting Pitcher (Braves)
Spencer Schwellenbach
TV Channel
SNET and FDSSO
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, April 16
First-Pitch Time
1:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Chris Bassitt
Starting Pitcher (Braves)
Bryce Elder
TV Channel
SNET and FDSSO
Livestream
|Fubo
Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
Date
Type
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03.16.25
ST
Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves
6-2
03.01.25
ST
Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays
1-1
09.08.24
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays
4-3
09.08.24
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays
5-9
09.07.24
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays
3-1