How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays (8-7), currently sitting second in the AL East, roll into Truist Park on Monday afternoon to kick off a three-game set against the struggling Atlanta Braves (4-10), who find themselves at the foot of the NL East standings.

The Braves limp into the series after dropping two of three to Tampa Bay, capped by a 4-2 loss in Sunday’s finale. Atlanta mustered just four hits in that game, with Ozzie Albies accounting for half of them and driving in the lone run. Starter Chris Sale took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays come in with some momentum after grinding out an extra-inning victory over the Orioles on Sunday to split a rain-shortened two-game set in Baltimore. Ernie Clement sparked the offense with four hits and two runs scored, while Myles Straw, Alejandro Kirk, Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each added two hits apiece. Kirk also launched his first home run of the season. José Berríos allowed four runs over five innings, and Jeff Hoffman earned the win with two dominant innings in relief, striking out four without allowing a walk.

Toronto holds a narrow half-game edge over the Yankees in the AL East, while Atlanta is already six games behind the surging Mets. The Braves did win their most recent series against the Blue Jays last September, but with their offense sputtering and Lucas dealing, they'll need to dig deep to start this home stand on the right foot.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto will counter with left-hander Easton Lucas, who's been lights-out through his first two starts. The 27-year-old enters with a perfect 2-0 record, a spotless 0.00 ERA, and a razor-sharp 0.677 WHIP through 10.1 innings.

In his last start at Fenway, Lucas dominated the Red Sox, tossing 5.1 shutout innings, scattering three hits, walking one, and striking out eight in a 6-1 win. Monday marks his first career appearance against Atlanta and his second start at Rogers Centre, where he’s posted a 1-0 record despite a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 total innings.

Atlanta Braves team news

For Atlanta, 29-year-old righty Grant Holmes gets the ball for what will be his third start and fourth overall outing this season. He carries a 0-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 1.667 WHIP across nine innings, having walked eight and fanned 11.

In his most recent outing against the Phillies last Wednesday, Holmes turned in four scoreless frames, allowing three hits, issuing four free passes, and striking out six, though he didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 4-3 loss. He also saw the Blue Jays once last September in relief, surrendering three runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Monday, April 14 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Easton Lucas Starting Pitcher (Braves) Grant Holmes TV Channel SNET and FDSSO Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 15 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Kevin Gausman Starting Pitcher (Braves) Spencer Schwellenbach TV Channel SNET and FDSSO Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 16 First-Pitch Time 1:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Chris Bassitt Starting Pitcher (Braves) Bryce Elder TV Channel SNET and FDSSO Livestream Fubo

