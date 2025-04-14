+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atlanta Braves v Tampa Bay RaysGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays (8-7), currently sitting second in the AL East, roll into Truist Park on Monday afternoon to kick off a three-game set against the struggling Atlanta Braves (4-10), who find themselves at the foot of the NL East standings.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Braves limp into the series after dropping two of three to Tampa Bay, capped by a 4-2 loss in Sunday’s finale. Atlanta mustered just four hits in that game, with Ozzie Albies accounting for half of them and driving in the lone run. Starter Chris Sale took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays come in with some momentum after grinding out an extra-inning victory over the Orioles on Sunday to split a rain-shortened two-game set in Baltimore. Ernie Clement sparked the offense with four hits and two runs scored, while Myles Straw, Alejandro Kirk, Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each added two hits apiece. Kirk also launched his first home run of the season. José Berríos allowed four runs over five innings, and Jeff Hoffman earned the win with two dominant innings in relief, striking out four without allowing a walk.

Toronto holds a narrow half-game edge over the Yankees in the AL East, while Atlanta is already six games behind the surging Mets. The Braves did win their most recent series against the Blue Jays last September, but with their offense sputtering and Lucas dealing, they'll need to dig deep to start this home stand on the right foot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date

Monday, April 14, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT

Venue

Rogers Centre

Location

Toronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto will counter with left-hander Easton Lucas, who's been lights-out through his first two starts. The 27-year-old enters with a perfect 2-0 record, a spotless 0.00 ERA, and a razor-sharp 0.677 WHIP through 10.1 innings.

In his last start at Fenway, Lucas dominated the Red Sox, tossing 5.1 shutout innings, scattering three hits, walking one, and striking out eight in a 6-1 win. Monday marks his first career appearance against Atlanta and his second start at Rogers Centre, where he’s posted a 1-0 record despite a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 total innings.

Atlanta Braves team news

For Atlanta, 29-year-old righty Grant Holmes gets the ball for what will be his third start and fourth overall outing this season. He carries a 0-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 1.667 WHIP across nine innings, having walked eight and fanned 11.

In his most recent outing against the Phillies last Wednesday, Holmes turned in four scoreless frames, allowing three hits, issuing four free passes, and striking out six, though he didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 4-3 loss. He also saw the Blue Jays once last September in relief, surrendering three runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Monday, April 14

First-Pitch Time

7:07 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)

Easton Lucas

Starting Pitcher (Braves)

Grant Holmes

TV Channel

SNET and FDSSO

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Tuesday, April 15

First-Pitch Time

7:07 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)

Kevin Gausman

Starting Pitcher (Braves)

Spencer Schwellenbach

TV Channel

SNET and FDSSO

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, April 16

First-Pitch Time

1:07 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)

Chris Bassitt

Starting Pitcher (Braves)

Bryce Elder

TV Channel

SNET and FDSSO

Livestream

Fubo

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

Date

Type

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03.16.25

ST

Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves

6-2

03.01.25

ST

Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays

1-1

09.08.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays

4-3

09.08.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays

5-9

09.07.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays

3-1

Advertisement