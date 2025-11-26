How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Blackburn Rovers welcome Queens Park Rangers to Ewood Park on Wednesday night, chasing a victory that would nudge them further away from the relegation scrap.

Rovers sit 18th in the Championship, with QPR only three points better off in 15th, so the stakes are high for both camps.

How to watch Blackburn vs Queens Park Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Blackburn and QPR will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn and QPR will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, Lancashire.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Blackburn vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager V. Ismael Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Stephan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

Recent arrival George Pratt, fresh from his loan spell at Chorley, was thrown straight into Blackburn's back line against Preston. The 22-year-old impressed enough to put himself firmly in the frame to keep his place, especially with Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter still sidelined. In goal, Aynsley Pears should continue after stepping in for the injured Balazs Toth.

Although Taylor Gardner-Hickman is available again after suspension, it remains unclear whether manager Valerien Ismael will disturb a winning formula.

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR are in a similar boat. Jake Clarke-Salter finally made his first appearance of the season at the weekend, but with his fitness still being monitored, he may not be risked twice in quick succession. If he is held back, veteran defender Steve Cook is ready to slot in, likely as the only change Marti Cifuentes considers for the trip north.

