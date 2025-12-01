How to watch today's Birmingham vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Birmingham City set their sights on a fourth straight home victory as they return to St Andrew's on Monday night to host a confident Watford side in the Championship.

The Blues showed real grit in midweek, refusing to roll over after falling behind to West Brom. Their patience paid off late on when Marvin Ducksch snatched an equaliser at The Hawthorns to secure a well-earned point. Back on home soil, Chris Davies has his squad playing with swagger and precision, bagging 12 goals across their last three outings in front of their own supporters.

Birmingham vs Watford kick-off time

The match will be played at St Andrew's Knighthead Park on Monday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Birmingham will be without Tomoki Iwata, who serves a suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign. That opens the door for Bright Osayi-Samuel to return to the starting XI at right-back. Demarai Gray suffered a knock in midweek but has been cleared to feature, while Kwadwo Baah remains a long-term absentee due to his hamstring issue. In goal, Egil Selvik is set for at least a few weeks out with a shoulder problem. Meanwhile, Giorgi Chakvetadze made his return to the bench on Tuesday and is pushing hard for a starting role on Monday night.

Watford team news

Watford arrive in strong form as well, unbeaten in five after a 1-1 draw with high-flying Preston. Former Birmingham man Daniel Jebbison put the Hornets ahead, only for Mamadou Doumbia to strike in first-half stoppage time and share the spoils. Javi Gracia's side will carry plenty of belief into their trip to the Midlands.

