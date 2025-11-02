How to watch today's Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Derby day returns to Istanbul, and with it comes one of Turkish football's most heated chapters, as Besiktas and Fenerbahce collide at Tupras Stadium on Sunday. The atmosphere will be electric, the stakes sky-high, and the outcome capable of shifting the tone of both clubs' seasons.

Besiktas have blown hot and cold so far, with Sergen Yalcin searching for consistency from a squad that has only strung together consecutive league victories once. Last week's 1-1 draw at Kasimpasa felt like a missed opportunity. Tammy Abraham spurned a first-half penalty that would’ve put the Black Eagles firmly in control, and within seconds the hosts were level.

The result did little to calm an already irritated fanbase. However, club directors have reportedly dangled a substantial derby victory bonus, a motivational spark that could ignite a statement performance.

Fenerbahce, by contrast, travel across the city full of belief. Domenico Tedesco's men are riding a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (4W, 2D), including three straight wins in the league, their best stretch since February. Last weekend's ruthless 4-0 dismantling of Gaziantep was another reminder of their firepower, and another three points here could see them jump ahead of Trabzonspor, who have their own stern test away to Galatasaray.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Turkish Super Lig match between Besiktas and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

The Turkish Super Lig match between Besiktas and Fenerbahce will be played at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Besiktas team news

On the Besiktas team sheet, Ege Tiknaz remains out with a knee injury, but Rafa Silva is fit again and expected to slot back into the XI. Ersin Destanoglu should keep his place between the posts, while Cengiz Under, scorer in the Kasimpasa draw, will once again carry creative responsibility from the right flank. Up front, Tammy Abraham leads the line, eager to silence critics after last week's costly miss.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce are still without Cenk Tosun, Irfan Can Kahveci, and Mert Hakan Yandas, though John Duran has resumed full training and could return. The attacking tandem of Youssef En-Nesyri and Anderson Talisca has been devastating, combining for 11 of Fener's 18 league goals so far, with both netting braces in the Gaziantep rout.

At the back, the pairing of Milan Skriniar and Jayden Oosterwolde has been rock solid, helping the Yellow Canaries keep four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links