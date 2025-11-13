How to watch today's Bermuda vs Curacao World Cup Qualification CONCACAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bermuda, already out of the running for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, now step in as hosts to a Curacao squad still pushing for the top of Group B in CONCACAF qualifying.

Bermuda's run to the third round has already surpassed expectations, but the results have been hard to swallow. Four matches. Four losses. Two goals scored. Fourteen conceded. Their most recent outing ended in a bruising 4–0 defeat to Jamaica. This group has fought, but the gulf in quality has been glaring.

Curacao arrive with much more on the line. Under veteran coach Dick Advocaat, they looked in control of the group before a flat home draw against Trinidad and Tobago stalled momentum. Now trailing Jamaica by a single point, every fixture for them is pressure-packed and unforgiving.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bermuda vs Curacao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bermuda and Curacao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bermuda vs Curacao kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Bermuda and Curacao will be played at the National Stadium in Bermuda.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bermuda team news

Bermuda have opted to freshen things up. New faces include Logan Jimenez and Jace Donawa, both receiving their first senior call-ups.

Nahki Wells steps away to focus on his club role at Luton Town, opening a spot for Danavon Thompson in the forward line. The squad also welcomes Jorj Dublin, Riley Robinson, Daniel Cook, and Eusebio Blankendal as further adjustments from the previous camp.

Curacao team news

Curacao, meanwhile, also sprinkle in some new blood with Jordi Paulina and Deveron Fonville earning debut nods.

In attack, Kenji Gorré heads into the match in fine form after scoring in back-to-back games and should feature alongside Gervane Kastaneer and Jeremy Antonisse. Tahith Chong makes his return to the squad and could join Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna to anchor the midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BMU Last match CUW 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Curacao 3 - 2 Bermuda 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links