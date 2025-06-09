How to watch today's Belgium vs Wales World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Belgium and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales aim to keep their grip on top spot in their World Cup qualifying group as they head to Brussels for a crunch clash with Belgium at Stade Roi Baudouin on Monday.

The hosts, sitting fourth in the five-team group, were held to a frustrating draw by North Macedonia last Friday, leaving them with just a single point so far. In contrast, Wales have hit the ground running, notching up seven points from their first three games, including a confident 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein on May 6.

For Belgium, a win would go a long way in easing nerves and virtually booking their ticket to next summer's tournament. Expect them to come out firing. Meanwhile, Craig Bellamy's Wales remain unbeaten under their new boss, and there's an undeniable buzz around the camp as they look to keep that momentum rolling.

Having only ever qualified for two World Cups, most recently in 2022, where they bowed out with just one point from the group stage, the Dragons are hungry to go back-to-back and prove they belong on the world's biggest stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Wales kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Belgium and Wales will be played at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 11:45 am ET/2:45 pm PT on Sunday, June 9, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Belgium team news

Belgium could freshen things up in midfield with Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans possibly coming in for Nicolas Raskin and Hans Vanaken, joining Kevin De Bruyne in the engine room.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to lead the line, flanked by the electric Jeremy Doku and creative spark Charles De Ketelaere. At the back, Thomas Meunier, Wout Faes, Zeno Debast, and Maxim De Cuyper may line up ahead of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Wales team news

As for Wales, Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson, Sorba Thomas, and Kieffer Moore could spearhead the attack, with Ethan Ampadu and Josh Sheehan likely to anchor midfield. Joe Rodon and Ben Davies are expected to marshal the backline.

