How to watch today's Belarus vs Greece World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Belarus and Greece both arrive at Tuesday night's Group C closer with a bit more spring in their step after encouraging weekend showings, but with their World Cup dreams already dashed, this finale in Hungary is all about pride.

Belarus, whose slim World Cup hopes slipped away last month, have suddenly found another gear. A spirited display in Glasgow set the tone, and they followed it up by stunning Denmark with a hard-earned draw in Copenhagen. Even so, they entered this window as one of only six European teams without a point and are almost guaranteed to finish bottom of the section.

Greece, meanwhile, spent their weekend wondering what might have been. A bright, attacking performance against Scotland offered a glimpse of their ceiling, but after falling too far behind in the standings earlier in the campaign, the Galanolefki were never realistic contenders for a top-two spot.

Their narrow 3-2 win over the Scots was their first victory since thrashing Belarus 5-1 on opening night, with a brutal three-loss skid in between ultimately burying their World Cup hopes. No matter what happens on Tuesday, Ivan Jovanovic’s men will finish third—extending their absence from the world stage to over ten years.

Belarus vs Greece kick-off time

The match will be played at the ZTE Arena on Tuesday, November 18, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Belarus team news

Belarus head coach Carlos Alos has doubled down on his youth movement, moving on from long-serving veterans like Yury Kavalyow, Sergey Politevich, and Alyaksandr Martynovich. Rising attackers Vladislav Demchenko and Ruslan Lisakovich are expected to partner up again, with Porto youngster Trofim Melnichenko a possible late-game option.

Between the posts, 22-year-old Fyodor Lapoukhov should continue to get valuable minutes, while influential midfielder Max Ebong, already with five international goals, will line up alongside captain Yevgeny Yablonsky in the heart of midfield.

Greece team news

Greece will be missing their leader, as captain Tasos Bakasetas is suspended following his late red card against Scotland. With nothing major at stake, Jovanovic may use the opportunity to shuffle the deck.

Teen sensation Charalampos Kostoulas, Brighton's big-money summer signing, could be handed a start in place of the out-of-form Vangelis Pavlidis. Odysseas Vlachodimos, fresh off a standout performance in his 50th cap, should remain in goal, while injuries rule out Konstantinos Mavropanos and Fotis Ioannidis.

