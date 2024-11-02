How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich look to keep their unbeaten Bundesliga streak alive as they welcome Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Leading the Bundesliga standings with 20 points from eight matches, the Bavarians enter the game in strong form, having secured a 5-0 victory over VfL Bochum on October 27. Union Berlin, sitting in fourth with 15 points after eight games, recently fought out a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in league play last weekend.

The visitors, however, stumbled midweek with a 2-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal's second round, where the Iron Ones managed only a single clear chance. Their recent form has been shaky, and they'll be aiming to improve after splitting points with Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Summer recruit Hiroki Ito is on the verge of making his comeback following a broken foot, while Sacha Boey will be sidelined for several months due to a knee injury. Aleksandar Pavlovic has also sustained a broken collarbone, ruling him out for a few weeks. Josip Stanisic will be unavailable until late November because of a knee ligament injury.

With Boey out until mid-November, expect Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Alphonso Davies to form the defensive lineup.

In midfield, Joshua Kimmich could be paired with Joao Palhinha in a double pivot, while Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise are likely to provide support on the wings for striker Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin will be missing forward Ivan Prtajin and goalkeeper Yannic Stein until mid-November, which could see Frederik Ronnow take the starting position in goal, while Benedict Hollerbach might step in to lead the attack.

Right-back Josip Juranovic is also likely to be sidelined due to injury, with Danilho Doekhi, Kevin Vogt, and Diogo Leite all in contention to form a back three.

In midfield, Lucas Tousart will be unavailable, leading to the possibility of Aljoscha Kemlein and Rani Khedira partnering in a double pivot given Tousart's absence.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Leite; Trimmel, Kemlein, Khedira, Rothe; Jeong, Hollerbach, Vertessen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Schwolow, Klaus Defenders: Gosens, Leite, Doekhi, Querfeld, Trimmel, Roussillon, Vogt, Jaeckel, Ogbemudia Midfielders: Puchacz, Schäfer, Bénes, Král, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Kemlein Forwards: Vertessen, Siebatcheu, Bedia, Hollerbach, Skarke, Preu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/20/24 FC Union Berlin 1-5 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 01/25/24 FC Bayern München 1-0 FC Union Berlin Bundesliga 02/26/23 FC Bayern München 3-0 FC Union Berlin Bundesliga 09/03/22 FC Union Berlin 1-1 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 03/19/22 FC Bayern München 4-0 FC Union Berlin Bundesliga

