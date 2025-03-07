How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bochum Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Bochum up next in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern have an incredible eight-point lead at the top of the league standings and have lost only once this season. Bochum, who are 16th with one win in their last five games, certainly don't look like the team who are capable of stopping the hosts' run based on recent form. The visitors will be hoping to cause a massive upset in the Bundesliga this weekend.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are preparing to face VfL Bochum this weekend with some injury concerns.

Joshua Kimmich recently suffered an injury, but it is not believed to be serious. Jamal Musiala also received treatment during a recent match, but his substitution was precautionary, and he is expected to be available.

Aleksander Pavlović and Sacha Boey are currently unavailable due to illness

Bochum team news

Bochum face significant challenges ahead of their match against Bayern Munich. Myron Boadu, their top scorer, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is expected to return by mid-March.

Gerrit Holtmann is also out due to a thigh problem, and Felix Passlack is recovering from an eye injury

