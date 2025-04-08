How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will host Inter in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany's men rose against Celtic in the knockout phase play-offs before defeating fellow Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, while Inter overcame Feyenoord after the league phase of Europe's top-flight club competition in its new format.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Bayern Munich vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

As Jamal Musiala continues to nurse a hamstring problem, Kompany could bring Thomas Muller back to the XI, while the likes of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer also remain sidelined due to injury issues.

On the other hand, despite being spotted with ice strapped around his ankle in the Bundesliga game against Augsburg last Friday, Harry Kane is expected to be available to lead the line against Inter.

Inter team news

As for the visitors, Alessandro Bastoni could be passed fit after sustaining a knock to his knee over the weekend.

On the injury front, Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries will be available for selection, while Kristjan Asllani will face a one-game ban due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Davide Frattesi is likely to start alongside Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the middle, with Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez stationed up front.

