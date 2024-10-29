+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
DFB-Pokal
BayArena
How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Elversberg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Elversberg in the second round of the DFB Pokal at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions. The visitors, who are currently seventh in the second tier of German football, have won three out of their last four games and will be hoping they can pull off an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg kick-off time

Date:October 29, 2024
Kick-off time:1pm ET
Venue:Bay Arena

The match will be played at the Bay Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen will have to deal with the absence of Amine Adli, who sustained a broken leg in their Champions League match against Brest.

There are no fresh injury concerns within the camp.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Arthur, Tah, Tapsoba; Tella, Garcia, Andrich, Belocian; Hofmann, Onyeka; Schick

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb
Defenders:Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian
Midfielders:Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir
Forwards:Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

Elversberg team news

The visiting squad has a bigger injury list. Center-backs Frederik Jakel and Florian Le Joncour are sidelined until early November.

Midfielders Patryk Dragon and Semih Sahin are also likely to be unavailable.

Elversberg predicted XI: Kristof; Baum, Pinckert, Rohr, Neubauer; Fellhauer, Sickinger, Damar; Sicker; Schnellbacher, Petkov

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lehmann, Kristof, Boss
Defenders:Baum, Fellhauer, Pinckert, Sicker, Rohr, Neubauer
Midfielders:Feil, Dürholtz, Schmahl, Stock, Sickinger, Petkov, Zimmerschied, Damar, Pantschenko
Forwards:Asllani, Mahmoud, Schnellbacher, Gerezgiher

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 2023Elversberg 4-3 LeverkusenDFB Pokal

Useful links

