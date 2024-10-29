How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Elversberg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Elversberg in the second round of the DFB Pokal at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions. The visitors, who are currently seventh in the second tier of German football, have won three out of their last four games and will be hoping they can pull off an upset.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Elversberg kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 1pm ET Venue: Bay Arena

The match will be played at the Bay Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen will have to deal with the absence of Amine Adli, who sustained a broken leg in their Champions League match against Brest.

There are no fresh injury concerns within the camp.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Arthur, Tah, Tapsoba; Tella, Garcia, Andrich, Belocian; Hofmann, Onyeka; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian Midfielders: Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

Elversberg team news

The visiting squad has a bigger injury list. Center-backs Frederik Jakel and Florian Le Joncour are sidelined until early November.

Midfielders Patryk Dragon and Semih Sahin are also likely to be unavailable.

Elversberg predicted XI: Kristof; Baum, Pinckert, Rohr, Neubauer; Fellhauer, Sickinger, Damar; Sicker; Schnellbacher, Petkov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lehmann, Kristof, Boss Defenders: Baum, Fellhauer, Pinckert, Sicker, Rohr, Neubauer Midfielders: Feil, Dürholtz, Schmahl, Stock, Sickinger, Petkov, Zimmerschied, Damar, Pantschenko Forwards: Asllani, Mahmoud, Schnellbacher, Gerezgiher

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Elversberg 4-3 Leverkusen DFB Pokal

