How to watch today's Barcelona vs Elche La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona will be desperate to get back on the front foot in La Liga when they host Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday evening.

The defending champions have hit a rough patch, slipping further behind Real Madrid in the title chase. Barcelona have dropped two of their last three league fixtures, falling to both Sevilla and Los Blancos, and the pressure is beginning to simmer around the camp.

Elche, meanwhile, have only one win in their last five league outings, but by their standards, it's still been a bright start to the season. With 14 points through 10 matches, they surprisingly sit in the top half of the table and arrive with a bit of quiet belief.

As Barcelona fans eagerly anticipate the clash against Elche, ensuring they have all bases covered is key. For those interested in adding an extra layer of excitement to their viewing experience, exploring the available betting options can be a valuable consideration. Whether you're a seasoned punter or new to the game, navigating the landscape of sports betting requires access to reliable resources. Finding the right platforms and understanding the dynamics can enhance your Saturday match experience. For comprehensive information on where and how to place your bets, visit Goal's dedicated betting section.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Elche online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportesand ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Elche kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Elche will be played at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Catalonia.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

There is some good news for Barça on the fitness front. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have both rejoined full training this week after injury layoffs and are expected to be available for selection. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia is also nearing his return from a knee issue, though the club are likely to proceed cautiously with the summer signing.

However, the injury list remains significant. Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and Pedri are all ruled out. Midfielder Marc Casado is likely to keep his place due to Pedri's ongoing absence. There are some lingering concerns regarding a chronic groin issue for Lamine Yamal, but the teenage star is still expected to start in what feels like a must-win fixture for Barcelona.

Elche team news

Elche, on the other hand, enter with a clean bill of health. No injury worries means head coach Sarabia should have a full squad to choose from. Andre Silva, the club's top scorer so far this season with four goals across all competitions, is set to once again lead the line.

Defender Hector Fort, currently on loan from Barcelona, is eligible to play against his parent club, though he’s expected to begin the game on the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links