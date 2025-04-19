How to watch today's Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona return to La Liga duty this weekend with Celta Vigo the visitors to the Estadi Olímpic, just days after sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals despite a rare defeat.

Hansi Flick's side fell to a 3-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but still progressed 5-3 on aggregate, keeping their treble dream alive. With a Copa del Rey final showdown against Real Madrid looming and a four-point cushion over their Clasico rivals at the summit of La Liga, Barça remain well-positioned on all fronts as the business end of the season approaches.

Celta Vigo, under Claudio Giraldez, have brought a swashbuckling style to the campaign, and their goal-heavy matches—89 in total from 31 games—have helped them climb into the European mix. The Galicians kick off the weekend inside the top seven, although they'll be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 home defeat to an in-form Espanyol side last time out.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without the services of Alejandro Balde, who has been ruled out with a leg injury. Gerard Martin's uncertain showing against Dortmund raised eyebrows, and he could again be called upon in Hansi Flick's reshuffled back line. The Catalans are also missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado through injury.

Celta Vigo team news

Celta, meanwhile, will be without former Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, sidelined by a thigh problem. Hugo Alvarez is also a doubt, carrying a minor strain ahead of the trip to Catalonia.

