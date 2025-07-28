How to watch today's Banfield vs Barracas Primera Division de Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Banfield and Barracas Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A compelling mid-table clash is on the cards this Monday in the Argentine Primera División, as Banfield welcome Barracas Central to Estadio Florencio Sola.

The hosts come into this fixture riding high on confidence after an eye-catching 2-1 triumph away to Newell’s Old Boys, a result that has breathed new life into their campaign.

In contrast, Barracas Central are licking their wounds after suffering a bruising 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Independiente Rivadavia, and will be eager to bounce back quickly.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Banfield vs Barracas Central kick-off time

The Primera Division match between Banfield and Barracas Central will be played at Estadio Florencio Sola in Banfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Monday, July 28, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Banfield team news

Meanwhile, Banfield are set to roll out an unchanged lineup following their impressive 2-1 away win at Newell's Old Boys. The backline trio of Alexis Maldonado, Brandon Oviedo, and Sergio Vittor looked solid, while Tomás Adoryan and Lautaro Rios injected much-needed pace and spark going forward. Manager Pedro Troglio will likely keep faith in this settled XI to build momentum and maintain consistency. On the injury front, Marcos Arturia, Ramiro Di Luciano, Tomás Nasif, Joaquín Pombo, and Bruno Sepúlveda are all ruled out.

Barracas Central team news

Barracas Central are expected to stick with their regular starting core despite their disappointing showing last time out. Jhonatan Candia will once again shoulder the attacking responsibility up front, while Iván Tapia and Dyland Glaby are likely to anchor the midfield with their usual energy and creativity.

Head coach Rodrigo Insua might make only slight adjustments at the back, choosing to trust his first-choice defenders to respond positively after recent defensive lapses. The only confirmed absentee is Facundo Kruger, who remains sidelined through injury.

