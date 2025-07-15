How to watch today's Bahia vs America de Cali Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Bahia and America de Cali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Copa Sudamericana playoffs reach a crucial chapter as Bahia welcomes America de Cali to Arena Fonte Nova for the first leg of their knockout showdown. With a coveted Round of 16 berth on the line, both sides are primed for a high-stakes continental clash — their first-ever meeting on this stage.

Bahia, riding a wave of strong form, enters the tie with momentum firmly on their side. The Tricolor have stitched together four straight victories across all competitions and are sitting third in Brazil's Serie A with 24 points, just behind Flamengo, albeit with a game more played. Under Rogério Ceni, Bahia has pieced together a respectable domestic campaign, seven wins, three draws, and three defeats, while looking to make amends for their early Copa Libertadores exit, where they finished third in Group F.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bahia vs America de Cali kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Bahia and America de Cali will be played at Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Bahia team news

This Sudamericana campaign offers a second chance at continental glory, and Bahia are looking to make it count. They recently punched their ticket to the Copa do Nordeste semi-finals, edging Fortaleza 2-1, with goals from Willian José and Caio Alexandre. That victory was followed by a derby win over Botafogo, where Michel Araujo made a swift impact off the bench, scoring within seven minutes of coming on to seal a 2-1 triumph.

With confidence soaring, Ceni is expected to roll out a familiar XI. Ronaldo and Arias remain sidelined through injury, meaning the core of the side should stay intact. The main question revolves around who leads the line. José has started the last three and is likely to keep his spot over Cauly. Expect Jean Lucas and Luciano Juba to cause havoc from midfield and wide areas once again.

America de Cali team news

América de Cali are trudging into Salvador with far less certainty. The Colombian outfit is winless in their last three and has picked up just one victory in their previous five outings in all competitions. Their journey through the Sudamericana group stage was a grind, finishing second behind Huracan, and now, the playoffs represent their last lifeline.

Coach Diego Raimondi will be desperate to see a reaction from his players, and he's expected to go with his strongest possible lineup. The attack will be spearheaded by Luis Ramos, the club's top scorer this season with two league goals. While that stat won't strike fear into Bahia’s backline, the Colombian forward will need to produce something special if America hopes to keep their continental dream alive.

