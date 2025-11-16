How to watch today's Azerbaijan vs France World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Azerbaijan and France will put the finishing touches on their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign when they square off on Sunday night.

With Didier Deschamps' men already locking down top spot in Group D and punching their ticket to the World Cup, and Aykhan Abbasov's squad rooted to the bottom of the table, the stakes are more about pride than progression. Both nations know their fate, Azerbaijan bowed out of the race weeks ago, while France's qualification was never in doubt.

For the home side, this clash is all about salvaging some honour on their own turf. As for the French, they'll arrive aiming to wrap up their Group D campaign without a single blemish on their record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between France and Azerbaijan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Azerbaijan vs France kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. D Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

The match between France and Azerbaijan will be played at Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Azerbaijan team news

Azerbaijan are likely to shuffle the deck after their 2-0 loss to Iceland, hoping to finally land on a combination that clicks.

Even so, Makhmudov's place appears untouchable; the 33-year-old remains one of the few steady hands in an otherwise sputtering side. Out wide, Khayal Aliyev and Toral Bayramov should continue to patrol the wings, while Nariman Akhundzade is expected to spearhead the attack once again.

France team news

France still sit comfortably atop Group D, and they'll be eager to stamp their authority again after letting points slip last time out. Kylian Mbappe remains the heartbeat of their frontline, the player everything in attack seems to orbit.

A few of Deschamps' usual starters are set to undergo late fitness checks, but the manager isn't expected to rip up the script. He'll likely stick with the core of his squad, though some light rotation could be on the cards as he balances qualification security with keeping his group fresh for the road ahead.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AZE Last match FRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win France 3 - 0 Azerbaijan 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links