How to watch today's Austria vs Norway Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Austria and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top two teams in League B Group 3 will lock horns on Sunday, as second-placed Austria take on the leaders, Norway, in the UEFA Nations League.

The visitors travel to Linz fresh off an impressive unbeaten streak, largely thanks to their all-time leading scorer, Erling Haaland.

Having dealt with the disappointment of missing out on the Euros once again, Man City hitman Haaland made his return to international duty by netting a late winner in Oslo to secure the victory against Austria in the last encounter between these two sides.

After initially struggling to unlock Kazakhstan's defense in their opening match, Norway bounced back with home wins against Austria and Slovenia. However, this upcoming clash will present a significant challenge for the Lions.

On the other hand, a victory in this match would allow Ralf Rangnick's Austria to leapfrog the Lions at the summit of Group B3, positioning them perfectly to secure a spot among Europe’s elite for the next cycle.

Das Team has been performing at a top-tier level since Rangnick took over in 2022. They've triumphed in eight of their last ten home matches, which include impressive wins over Italy (2-0), Germany (2-0), and Turkey (6-1).

Austria recently secured their first UEFA Nations League victory on their third attempt by convincingly defeating Kazakhstan 4-0 on their home ground. They'll be aiming for a similar outcome when they face Norway.

Austria vs Norway kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

The match will be played at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria, on Sunday, October 13, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Austria coach, Ralf Rangnick, has had to get creative with his defensive lineup this month, as captain David Alaba continues his recovery from a lengthy injury. Moreover, both Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wober are unavailable.

In the match against Kazakhstan, Philipp Lienhart and Gernot Trauner formed the central defensive partnership. However, Michael Svoboda and Marco Friedl are also strong candidates for inclusion, with Svoboda earning his first cap as a substitute on Thursday, and Friedl making his return to the Austrian squad after more than two years away.

After giving Junior Adamu a rare start in the forward line, Rangnick could be contemplating bringing record-caps holder Marko Arnautovic back into the lineup for this weekend's clash.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Svoboda, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Laimer, Sabitzer; Schmid, Baumgartner; Arnautovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pentz, Hedl, Schlager, Lindner Defenders: Danso, Posch, Wöber, Lienhart, Querfeld, Trauner, Daniliuc, Baidoo Midfielders: Sabitzer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Wimmer, Stöger, Kainz, Grillitsch, Schmid, Grüll, Mwene, Prass, Weimann, Seidl Forwards: Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Adamu, Entrup, Jakupović

Norway team news

On Norway's front, there’s no doubt about the ability of Norway’s primary striker Erling Haaland, who boasts an impressive 34 goals from 36 games for his national team. Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid and Jorgen Strand Larsen, currently on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, are the leading contenders to join him in the attack.

However, the visitors will again be without their captain, Martin Ødegaard. The Arsenal playmaker remains sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained during the September international window. Man City midfielder Oscar Bobb has also been ruled out due to injury.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ajer, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe; Pedersen, Thorsby, Berge, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Selvik, Dyngeland Defenders: Ryerson, Østigård, Ajer, Pedersen, Bjørkan, Daland, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe, Sjøvold, Gundersen, Langås Midfielders: Ødegaard, Bobb, Berge, Elyounoussi, Berg, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Thorsby, Dønnum, Myhre Forwards: Haaland, Sørloth, Nusa, Schjelderup, Larsen, Botheim, Egeli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/10/24 Norway 2-1 Austria UEFA Nations League 11/19/20 Austria 1-1 Norway UEFA Nations League 09/05/20 Norway 1-2 Austria UEFA Nations League

