How to watch today's Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Austriawill hostBosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna for a top-of-the-table World Cup qualification clash in Group H.

Austria currently leads the group with 18 points from 7 matches, while Bosnia and Herzegovina follows closely in second with 16 points. The winner of this crucial fixture is likely to gain a significant advantage in the race for direct World Cup qualification.

How to watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, FOX and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. H Ernst Happel Stadion

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Ernst Happel Stadion, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Austria have already seen out the suspensions of David Alaba and Philipp Mwene, meaning the defensive pair are eligible for selection once more after sitting out through prior bookings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia’s preparations are eased by the fact that Nihad Mujakić and Ivan Šunjić have now completed their bans for yellow-card accumulation, allowing both to rejoin the selection.

At the back, Atalanta’s Sead Kolašinac is also available again following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, giving the coaching staff an additional option in defence.

