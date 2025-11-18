+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoAustria
Ernst Happel Stadion
team-logoBosnia and Herzegovina
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austriawill hostBosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna for a top-of-the-table World Cup qualification clash in Group H.  

Austria currently leads the group with 18 points from 7 matches, while Bosnia and Herzegovina follows closely in second with 16 points. The winner of this crucial fixture is likely to gain a significant advantage in the race for direct World Cup qualification. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.  

How to watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, FOX and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. H
Ernst Happel Stadion

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Ernst Happel Stadion, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina lineups

AustriaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBIH
1
A. Schlager
3
K. Danso
15
P. Lienhart
16
P. Mwene
20
K. Laimer
21
P. Wimmer
19
C. Baumgartner
4
X. Schlager
6
N. Seiwald
9
M. Sabitzer
7
M. Arnautovic
1
N. Vasilj
23
A. Malic
4
T. Muharemovic
3
D. Hadzikadunic
18
E. Karic
14
I. Sunjic
20
E. Bajraktarevic
15
A. Memic
6
B. Tahirovic
10
H. Tabakovic
11
E. Dzeko

4-4-2

BIHAway team crest

AUT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Rangnick

BIH
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Barbarez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Austria team news

Austria have already seen out the suspensions of David Alaba and Philipp Mwene, meaning the defensive pair are eligible for selection once more after sitting out through prior bookings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia’s preparations are eased by the fact that Nihad Mujakić and Ivan Šunjić have now completed their bans for yellow-card accumulation, allowing both to rejoin the selection.

At the back, Atalanta’s Sead Kolašinac is also available again following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, giving the coaching staff an additional option in defence.

Form

AUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BIH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AUT

Last 5 matches

BIH

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement